Huberty Announces Staff Changes

by: Rep. Huberty, Dan

03/31/2022

Austin, TX - This week, Rep. Huberty announced the departure of longtime staff member, Casey Christman, who has served as the Chief of Staff for District 127 since 2011. After more than ten years working for Huberty in both the Capitol and District offices, she accepted a position with the Houston Contractors Association where she will serve as their Executive Director. Christman is excited about the new role but also sad to be leaving Team Huberty.

"I am truly grateful for my time with Representative Huberty and can say that this it been the honor of my life to work alongside him at the Texas Capitol. I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments he has had in in his tenure and the small ways I was able to contribute to his successes. The State of Texas, and especially House District 127, are simply better because of Dan Huberty," Christman said.

Former staff member Jack Reed also recently departed the office for a position at the Texas Education Agency and said, “I am extremely grateful to Representative Huberty and all of those in House District 127 for the opportunity, kindness and friendship I was given in my six years in his office. While I am excited for this new role, I will miss all of the passionate people I have been so fortunate to work with over the years.”

"I have been blessed to have assembled an amazing team over the years. For anyone that has ever worked for me, they know that my goal is for them to come in as a partner, learn something new, make a difference in someone’s life, and then go spread their wings and fly. I am especially proud of Casey and Jack, as they have been instrumental in changing the lives in millions of children with the work they did as members of my team when we passed House Bill 3. I know they will be successful, no matter where they go and what they will do in life," Huberty said.

Veteran Capitol staffer, Amy Rister, joined as the new Chief of Staff this week. Huberty stated, “I am excited that Amy has joined our team as I complete my term in office. She is a true professional, and I know she will serve the constituents of District 127 well, as we tackle many tough issues over the next nine months.”

