Alex Inman Recognized by ATLIS as an Unsung Hero in Education Technology
STS EDUCATION is proud to announce that Chief Academic Officer Alex Inman has been recognized by ATLIS as an unsung hero of educational technology.SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS EDUCATION is proud to announce that Chief Academic Officer Alex Inman has been recognized by the Association of Technology Leaders in Independent Schools (ATLIS) with a Pillar Award.
Alex Inman has dedicated his career to advancing educational technology by pulling together the “doers” in the industry...even before “the edtech industry” existed! Very early in his career, he was given the choice of a debate director position at a prestigious school in the northeast or a newly created technology director position at University Lake School, a rural school in Wisconsin. He chose the latter and launched one of the earliest student 1:1 programs in the country and the first in the state. While serving as the Director of Technology and Library Services at Whitfield School, Alex launched one of the biggest Linux 1:1 programs in the world, where his students contributed to global open source projects. While there, he also founded Educational Collaborators, an international consulting and professional development organization of over 140 education experts, including numerous previous Pillar Award recipients.
Believing in the power of “doers,” Alex continued in tech leadership at Whitfield and then Sidwell Friends School before committing to Educational Collaborators full-time in 2015. In 2021, Education Collaborators was acquired by STS EDUCATION, where Alex continues his progress-driven collaboration and serves as Chief Academic Officer. He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in communication and education from Marquette University and is active in multiple nonprofits that address the unique needs of children and adults with autism and epilepsy.
“Alex Inman and Educational Collaborators have been an amazing addition to the STS EDUCATION family,” says CEO Marc Netka. “The thought leadership he provides us as Chief Academic Officer will continue to help STS reach our goal of becoming the premier education technology company in the country. We congratulate Alex for being recognized by ATLIS with their Pillar Award. Well done and well deserved!”
The ATLIS Pillar Award program was established in 2018 to bring attention to those often unsung heroes who exemplify the ATLIS mission and vision of, “empowering schools to thrive through technology leadership.”
About STS EDUCATION
STS EDUCATION is a comprehensive K-12 educational technology solution provider specializing in integrated learning spaces. Using a high-touch, consultative approach coupled with best-in-class products and services purpose-built for education, STS has partnered with K-12 school leaders to develop, refine, and execute their technology plans for more than a decade. By emphasizing the adoption of educational technology with technology services and professional development, STS works collaboratively with schools to create dynamic learning environments that drive positive learning outcomes and student success. From strategic planning, IT operational services, and teacher professional development to devices, modern classroom furniture, and integrated learning space design, STS EDUCATION helps its school partners use educational technology to enhance both teaching and learning.
