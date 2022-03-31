MDOT public meeting April 11 to discuss US-41 project in Marquette

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

MARQUETTE, MICH.- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to a meeting regarding this year's project to rebuild US-41 in Marquette, Marquette County. During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Who:

Community stakeholders

Local businesses

Interested residents

MDOT staff and contractors

When:

Monday, April 11, 2022 5-6 p.m.

Where: Municipal Service Center

Room 103

1100 Wright St.

Marquette, MI 49855

Accessibility:

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Background :

Beginning in May, MDOT plans to invest about $3.7 million to rebuildUS-41/M-28 from the Front Street roundabout to Furnace Street in the city of Marquette, Marquette County. Work includes 0.6 miles of asphalt rebuilding; cold milling and asphalt surfacing; watermain, storm sewer and drainage repairs and improvements; traffic signal work; signs; and pavement markings. The project is expected to be completed in October.

Public comment:

Comments and input can be submitted by mail, online comment form, phone, or e-mail to Dan Weingarten (WeingartenD@Michigan.gov), in addition to the public meeting.

Dan Weingarten

MDOT Superior Region

Communications Representative

100 South Westwood Drive

Ishpeming, MI 49849

906-250-4809