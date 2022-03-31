Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Turnkey Estate in Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Prime North Lake Tahoe location Two master retreats with private deck access Contemporary mountain estate Crystal Bay & forest views Located at the base of the Diamond Peak Ski Resort

949 Fairview Boulevard is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Tracy Cohn of Compass.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 949 Fairview Boulevard, a sprawling estate overlooking Crystal Bay on Lake Tahoe’s serene north shore, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Tracy Cohn of Compass.

Listed for $5.86 million, the property sold via auction on March 30th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 33 days prior to the sale resulted in over 28,780+ website/page views, 660+ prospects, 28 showings, and 7 bidders.

This property is an ideal home base for year-round adventures and pays homage to its spectacular setting. The spacious, sunlit interior features walls of glass that frame the stunning forest and lake views. Set amongst the trees, a series of decks offer spaces for private yoga or meditation, family meals, or an evening cocktail party. This Incline Village estate is meant to be shared. Two airy master retreats and two additional guest suites offer privacy and outdoor access. Ski and bike trails surround the property, but plenty of amenities await closer to home. The property features include: stone fireplace; arched doorways and soaring ceiling heights; spa baths with enormous showers and platform soaking tubs; custom cabinetry; island and peninsula with bar seating; designer appliances; natural stone countertops; a wet bar; a 1000-bottle wine cellar; home office; gym and virtual putting green; mudroom and gear storage; boat/RV parking; and an attached, 4-car garage with additional uncovered parking—surrounded by 15 area ski resorts and just 45 minutes to Reno and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The four-season resort town of Incline sits at the base of the Diamond Peak Ski Resort on the shore of Lake Tahoe’s Crystal Bay. This is country-club living at its finest, with residents enjoying activities and amenities of every stripe. From tennis to golf to fishing to spa-going, there is something for everyone in this stretch of the Tahoe National Forest. Shops and restaurants are located in Incline’s charming village. Several area casinos are nearby, some of which harken back to Sinatra’s Rat Pack days. In the summertime, one can swim and snorkel at Sand Harbor or honor the bard at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, one of the very best in the country. Picturesque Emerald Bay State Park is only an hour away, and there are more than 15 ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 949 Fairview Boulevard will result in a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

