Host of "The Soccer Academy," Antonio J. Soave, filming in Xochimilco, Mexico last summer

An uplifting, encouraging and inspirational television show known as “The Soccer Academy” will be returning to broadcast television on the entire LATV network

THE SOCCER ACADEMY TELEVISION SHOW RETURNS TO BROADCAST TELEVISION: SPREADING A MISSION OF PEACE THROUGH SOCCER IN LOS ANGELES, KANSAS CITY AND BEYOND

Special Soccer Tributes to Ukraine, Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa

An uplifting, encouraging and inspirational television show known as “The Soccer Academy” will be returning to broadcast television on the entire LATV network platform nationwide. “The Soccer Academy” is a sports instructional show that seeks to boost the self-esteem of young athletes, while taking them on an educational journey of cultural sites around the globe. “The Soccer Academy” promotes healthy living, positive attitudes, and respect for cultures around the world.

The essence of “The Soccer Academy” is to teach professional level soccer skills while breaking down some of the barriers that exist among people of different races, ethnic groups, and religions. Recent episodes include a five-part series that was filmed in Mexico in 2021. Those episodes feature teams such as PUMAS de la UNAM and Leones Negros de la UDG. Two episodes filmed in Mexico City show a unique interview with the former coach of the Mexican National Soccer Team, Miguel Herrera (also known by his nickname, “El Piojo”). Two of those shows can be viewed on YouTube by following these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7ZwtjZJIfI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPTagtAUQTk

“The Soccer Academy” television show will air in over 30 markets across the United States and Puerto Rico in a variety of timeslots including Saturday mornings and Saturday afternoons (along with after-school timeslots as well). Some of the broadcast markets carrying the show are as follows: New York, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, Austin, and others. “The Soccer Academy” is expected to air in the Kansas City metro on Saturday afternoons soon as well.

“The Soccer Academy” helps to spread an overall mission of “Peace through Soccer” around the world. It does this through its association with a global non-profit organization, “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer.” The Global Foundation has been actively engaged in global soccer missions for the past eleven years (officially since 2011). Together, “The Soccer Academy” and the Global Foundation donate soccer equipment and soccer instruction to underprivileged children around the globe.

“The Soccer Academy” has teamed with the Global Foundation in the last several weeks to produce a special video tribute to “Soccer in Ukraine,” and to promote “peace through soccer in Morocco.” Those specials can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4Dw2nbuKZ0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0sK9WNcHOI

Furthermore, “The Soccer Academy” and “The Global Foundation” joined forces late last year to combat poverty in parts of sub-Saharan Africa. One of those video tributes can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hVvBrrUOHA

Corporate partners of “The Soccer Academy” and “the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” include BU Sunscreen of Malibu, California, and MGES Air Filtration Systems in Kansas City, Kansas. See www.mg-es.com for more.

“The Soccer Academy” is distributed domestically and internationally by the Television Syndication Company (https://tvsco.com). Distribution inquiries should be directed to Mary Joyce, International Sales Executive and Acquisitions mary@tvsco.com (Tel: 407-788-6407).

For more information about the Global Foundation, please log onto the following website: www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org. Additionally, please visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GFPeaceThroughSoccer

Below are some video links to past shows:

Promotion Video for the Foundation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHXNBa5N6A

Promotional Video - "The Soccer Academy" Television Show

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p62Yn-m5Kyg

