Franklin Lakes Chamber Launches Early Morning Monthly Breakfast Event

Monthly Breakfast Networking Event Harmony Mediterranean Grill Outside Sign Franklin Lakes

Building quality relationships that can be nurtured takes time thus plan to attend and tell your friends to share our events and they will thankyou!

Relationships may take days, months, or years to build but they can be destroyed in the fraction of a second but not with as a member of The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce” — John C. Morley

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce a 501 (c) (3) Charity Organization launches a monthly breakfast and networking event every 2nd Tuesday of the month at The Harmony Mediterranean Grill in Franklin Lakes. Located conveniently in the Stop & Shop Shopping center at 842 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ.Mark the calendar, get a ticket, tell friends and colleagues to be at this great early morning event before your revenue-generating time starts. At The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, our events attract local grassroots people that want to get to know you. These events welcome the exchange of business cards but only after having a conversation and both mutually agreeing to do so instead of just grabbing and throwing them.The event will start with attendees making a selection of one of the three breakfast choices at the door. Next, there will be time to say some quick hello’s before the event officially kicks off. This restaurant does not currently open for any type of breakfast as they are doing this just for The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce.Networking events you may have attended in the past always seemed to be about how many cards were being exchanged and how fast someone could be added to the contact database. The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce believes in fostering: integrity, respect, no discrimination, and the perfect opportunities to learn about each other.Each month there will be a different networking activity to get attendees engaged with others and make them want to return for more next month. The Franklin Lakes Chamber is doing more than networking; we are kicking it up a notch to help you build relationships where each may mutually prosper.Attend these powerful early meetings for just $40.00 per event or pay only $25.00 per event when you become a Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce Member for less than a cup of coffee a day which totals about $190.00/year. Since this chamber is a 501(c)(3) that means all your dues, contributions and donations are IRS Forgivable as well as tax deductible.Get your Ticket now at franklinlakeschamber.eventbrite.com

Meet Great People for Breakfast in Franklin Lakes NJ