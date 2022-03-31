Submit Release
NEW MICROGRID TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED BY MGES IN KANSAS CITY AND AROUND THE WORLD: ALTERNATIVES TO RUSSIAN ENERGY

A leading Kansas City-based new technology company—MGES—is about to launch a new solar microgrid system.

A leading Kansas City-based new technology company—MGES—is about to launch a new solar microgrid system. Solar microgrids are becoming more relevant than ever.

Given the indecision of that which is occurring around the world—not the least of which involves the invasion of Ukraine by Russia—alternative energy sources are of utmost importance and significance. As a result, many in North America and beyond are now looking more closely at energy generation via solar arrays and microgrids. So, how important is it to be energy independent? As a larger entity the need is much more significant of course. But, arguably a degree of energy independence is important for so many other smaller entities and corporate structures as well.

Mitch Waldberg, the Founder and CEO of MGES, said: “Microgrids are the wave of the future. These microgrid systems are absolutely imperative in terms of establishing energy independence. Not only is it “green energy,” but it also makes a great deal of sense strategically. In fact, even the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is focusing attention in this area.”

According to the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL):

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has long recognized the strategic value of energy to its missions, and the energy resilience of DoD installations has become of increasing concern. Department of Defense … requires installations to be more energy resilient, and as a result, many installations are pursuing microgrids to meet their energy resiliency goals and requirements.

MGES is a new technology company that provides unique engineered solutions for energy production, clean air, and energy reduction -- including advanced artificial intelligence (AI). MGES offers engineered design solutions for solar microgrids, along with 24/7 power generation (which include zero energy generators). For more see www.mg-es.com.

