Second Circuit Seeking Court-Appointed Arbitrators

WAILUKU, Hawaii — The Second Circuit Court Annexed Arbitration Program (CAAP) is seeking qualified attorneys to serve as court-appointed arbitrators.

The CAAP program provides mandatory, non-binding arbitration for all tort cases having probable jury award value of $150,000 or less.

Attorneys practicing in the Second Circuit would have a great opportunity to contribute valuable time and experience to the community by providing litigants with an efficient and fair resolution to their case, with minimum cost.

Those interested in becoming arbitrators shall have substantial experience in civil litigation, and shall have been licensed to practice law in the State of Hawaii for five years. Upon selection arbitrators will review a brief video prior to being sworn in to the CAAP program. Currently, court arbitrators are not compensated. A small stipend, per case, is provided to help defray out-of-pocket expense.

To help grow and sustain the continued success of the CAAP program, we are seeking interested individuals.

Please contact Susan Portabes at 808-244-2927 or email arbitration.2cc@courts.hawaii.gov for more information.