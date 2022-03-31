Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,734 in the last 365 days.

Woman arrested for theft of livestock in Red River Parish

NEWS

Woman arrested for theft of livestock in Red River Parish

March 30, 2022

For Immediate Release:               March 30, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256 Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179 presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Woman arrested for theft of livestock in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, LA – A Shreveport woman was arrested on March 23 by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission Inspectors regarding an investigation involving livestock theft in Red River Parish.

Sixty-eight-year-old Vera R. Ary of Shreveport was arrested in Red River Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Ary received two head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred on or about January 20, 2021.

“It’s unfortunate when we see this. The cattle producers are protected and receive their money from the local markets. However, the accused did not compensate the markets, and as a result, these businesses suffer the financial losses,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Department, and the 39th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, a bond amount has not been set, and the livestock has not been recovered. 

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.

###

 

You just read:

Woman arrested for theft of livestock in Red River Parish

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.