Woman arrested for theft of livestock in Red River Parish

March 30, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256 Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179 presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

BATON ROUGE, LA – A Shreveport woman was arrested on March 23 by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission Inspectors regarding an investigation involving livestock theft in Red River Parish.

Sixty-eight-year-old Vera R. Ary of Shreveport was arrested in Red River Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Ary received two head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred on or about January 20, 2021.

“It’s unfortunate when we see this. The cattle producers are protected and receive their money from the local markets. However, the accused did not compensate the markets, and as a result, these businesses suffer the financial losses,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Department, and the 39th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, a bond amount has not been set, and the livestock has not been recovered.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.

