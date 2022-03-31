Visitor Industry Continued Improvement in February

Posted on Mar 31, 2022 in News

Visitor spending and arrivals increased from February 2021, still short from February 2020 and February 2019

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors who came to the islands in February 2022 was $1.31 billion, compared to $397.1 million (+229.9%) spent in February 2021.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirements for travelers, the State of Hawaii achieved record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 through February 2020. February 2022 visitor spending was lower than the $1.46 billion (-10.4%) spent in February 2020 and $1.39 billion (-5.6%) reported for February 2019.

A total of 630,647 visitors came in February 2022, with 623,691 visitors arriving by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 6,956 visitors arrived by cruise ships. In February 2021, 235,283 visitors (+168.0%) arrived by air only and there were no cruise ship activities. In comparison, 823,910 visitors (-23.5%) came by air and by cruise ships in February 2020, and 780,827 visitors (-19.2%) arrived by air and by cruise ships in February 2019.

In February 2022, domestic passengers who arrived in Hawaii by air could bypass the State’s mandatory five-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. Passengers arriving on direct international flights were subject to federal U.S. entry requirements which included proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 24 hours of travel or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, prior to their flight. Cruise ships that came to Hawaii in February 2022 were required to follow strict health and safety protocols under the Hawaii’s Safe Travels program including vaccination, COVID-19 testing, and have dedicated medical staff on board, cabins for isolation, and a contingency plan with local hospitals to handle any COVID issues.

The average daily census¹ was 211,147 visitors in February 2022, compared to 90,776 visitors (+132.6%) in February 2021, 248,097 visitors (-14.9%) in February 2020, and 246,741 visitors (-14.4%) in February 2019.

In February 2022, 376,761 visitors arrived by air from the U.S. West, compared to 164,861 visitors (+128.5%) in February 2021, 352,707 visitors (+6.8%) in February 2020, and 312,235 visitors (+20.7%) in February 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $728.3 million in February 2022, compared to $264.6 million (+175.3%) in February 2021, $573.1 million (+27.1%) in February 2020, and $499.7 million (+45.7%) in February 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in February 2022 ($227 per person) was much higher compared to February 2021 ($157 per person, +44.7%), February 2020 ($189 per person, +19.9%), and February 2019 ($184 per person, +23.2%).

There were 186,758 visitors from the U.S. East in February 2022, compared to 63,899 visitors (+192.3%) in February 2021, 194,113 visitors (-3.8%) in February 2020, and 176,777 visitors (+5.6%) in February 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $437.1 million in February 2022, compared to $116.1 million (+276.6%) in February 2021, $419.5 million (+4.2%) in February 2020, and $371.6 million (+17.6%) in February 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in February 2022 ($234 per person) increased compared to February 2021 ($154 per person, +52.3%), February 2020 ($220 per person, +6.3%), and February 2019 ($209 per person, +11.8%).

There were 2,181 visitors from Japan in February 2022, compared to 695 visitors (+214.0%) in February 2021, 124,122 visitors (-98.2%) in February 2020, and 120,653 visitors (-98.2%) in February 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $8.1 million in February 2022, compared to $2.4 million (+234.8%) in February 2021, $168.5 million (-95.2%) in February 2020, and $165.5 million (-95.1%) in February 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in February 2022 ($202 per person) was slightly higher compared to February 2021 ($200 per person, +0.7%), but decreased compared to February 2020 ($243 per person, -16.9%), and February 2019 ($242 per person, -16.8%).

In February 2022, 29,046 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 493 visitors (+5,796.1%) in February 2021, 65,352 visitors (-55.6%) in February 2020, and 66,590 visitors (-56.4%) in February 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $78.7 million in February 2022, compared to $2.3 million (+3,386.8%) in February 2021, $148.2 million (-46.9%) in February 2020, and $153.0 million (-48.6%) in February 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in February 2022 ($178 per person) increased compared to February 2021 ($165 per person, +7.9%), but declined compared to February 2020 ($184 per person, -3.4%), and February 2019 ($184 per person, -3.0%).

There were 28,945 visitors from All Other International Markets in February 2022. These visitors were from Europe, Oceania, Other Asia, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 5,336 visitors (+442.5%) from All Other International Markets in February 2021, 72,530 visitors (-60.1%) in February 2020, and 88,258 visitors (-67.2%) in February 2019.

In February 2022, a total of 4,484 trans-Pacific flights with 938,360 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 2,556 flights with 532,220 seats in February 2021, 4,989 flights with 1,107,405 seats in February 2020, and 4,611 flights with 1,010,961 seats in February 2019.

Year-to-Date 2022

Through the first two months of 2022, total visitor spending was $2.71 billion, up significantly from $795.0 million (+240.6%) in the first two months of 2021. Total visitor spending decreased compared to $3.19 billion (-15.1%) in the first two months of 2020, and $3.01 billion (-9.9%) in the first two months of 2019.

A total of 1,204,830 visitors (+195.8%) arrived in the first two months of 2022, nearly triple the number of visitors from the same period last year (407,259). Total arrivals were down compared to 1,680,976 visitors (-28.3%) in the first two months of 2020, and 1,598,428 visitors (-24.6%) in the first two months of 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In February 2022, 294,971 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 81,674 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in February 2022 have visited Hawaii before (80.6%) while 19.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 50.6 percent of the U.S. West visitors in February 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.6 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 8.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 703,257 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 276,881 visitors (+154.0%) in the first two months of 2021, 706,822 visitors (-0.5%) in the first two months of 2020, and 629,890 visitors (+11.6%) in the first two months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $1.43 billion in the first two months of 2022, compared to $490.3 million (+192.5%) in the first two months of 2021, $1.20 billion (+19.1%) in the first two months of 2020, and $1.06 billion (+35.7%) in the first two months of 2019.

The average daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 was $224 per person, up significantly from $155 per person (+44.3%) in the first two months of 2021. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses by U.S. West visitors were all higher compared to the first two months of 2021. Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 was much higher in comparison to $189 per person (+18.6%) in the first two months of 2020 and $182 per person (+23.1%) in the first two months of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 186,758 U.S. East visitors in February 2022, the majority were from the East North Central (43,408), South Atlantic (34,908 visitors), West North Central (30,991 visitors) and West South Central (30,378) regions. Six out of ten U.S. East visitors in February 2022 were repeat visitors (59.9%) while 40.1 percent were first time visitors to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 56.2 percent of the U.S. East visitors in February 2022 stayed in hotels, 16.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.4 percent stayed in rental homes, and 8.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first two months of 2022, 370,722 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 114,687 visitors (+223.2%) in the first two months of 2021, 393,928 visitors (-5.9%) in the first two months of 2020, and 362,029 visitors (+2.4%) in the first two months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $966.5 million in the first two months of 2022, compared to $254.0 million (+280.5%) in the first two months of 2021, $927.4 million (+4.2%) in the first two months of 2020, and $834.5 billion (+15.8%) in the first two months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 rose to $238 per person, compared to $161 per person (+48.2%) in the first two months of 2021. Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first two months of 2021. Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 was higher compared to $223 per person (+6.5%) in the first two months of 2020, and $213 per person (+11.7%) in the first two months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 2,181 visitors in February 2022, 1,895 arrived on international flights and 286 came on domestic flights. Japanese authorities reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to 7 days effective January 31, 2022. Arrivals to Japan in February 2022, including returning residents, were required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Regardless of vaccination status, most travelers must self-quarantine for seven days upon arrival. Travelers from destinations defined as high-risk by the Japan government were required to undergo institutional quarantine for three or six days before completing the remainder of the seven-day quarantine period at home or at a pre-arranged accommodation.

Most of the Japanese visitors in February 2022 were repeat visitors (82.2%) while 17.8 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 46.9 percent of the visitors in February 2022 stayed in hotels, 27.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 24.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 5.4 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 5,031 visitors from Japan, compared to 1,859 visitors (+170.6%) in the first two months of 2021, 242,117 visitors (-97.9%) in the first two months of 2020, and 241,071 visitors (-97.9%) in the first two months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $19.7 million in the first two months of 2022, compared to $7.2 million (+172.8%) in the first two months of 2021, $339.6 million (-94.2%) in the first two months of 2020, and $338.9 billion (-94.2%) in the first two months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 increased to $210 per person, from $202 per person (+3.8%) in the first two months of 2021. Visitors from Japan spent more on shopping, food and beverage, and transportation but less on lodging. and entertainment and recreation compared to the first two months of 2021. Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 was lower compared to $243 per person (-13.5%) in the first two months of 2020, and $241 per person (-12.8%) in the first two months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 29,046 visitors in February 2022, 26,621 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 2,425 visitors came on domestic flights. For most of February 2022, all travelers, including returning residents of Canada, were required to show a negative pre-arrival PCR or RT-LAMP test taken within 72 hours before entry into Canada, and submit their information into ArriveCAN. Effective February 28, 2022, Canadian authorities eliminated the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers, who can instead opt for a cheaper rapid antigen test taken 24 hours before their flight. Unvaccinated Canadian residents were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and take a test on day eight of their 14-day quarantine period.

The majority of Canadian visitors in February 2022, were repeat visitors (78.6%) while 21.4 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 44.8 percent of Canadian visitors in February 2022 stayed in hotels, 33.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.4 percent stayed in timeshares, and 7.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 52,597 visitors from Canada, compared to 3,390 visitors (+1,451.3%) in the first two months of 2021, 131,794 visitors (-60.1%) in the first two months of 2020, and 136,277 visitors (-61.4%) in the first two months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $148.2 million in the first two months of 2022, compared to $17.2 million (+761.2%) in the first two months of 2021, $309.9 million (-52.2%) in the first two months of 2020, and $318.5 billion (-53.5%) in the first two months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 rose to $178 per person, from $171 per person (+4.3%) in the first two months of 2021. Lodging, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses were higher but spending on food and beverage declined compared to the first two months of 2021. Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2022 was similar to the first two months of 2020 (-0.3%, $179 per person), and increased compared to the first two months of 2019 (+2.1%, $175 per person).

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 1,956 visitors from Australia in February 2022. Of that number, 1,476 visitors came on direct flights from Sydney, while 480 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 26 visitors in February 2021, 12,887 visitors in February 2020, and 14,366 visitors in February 2019. In February 2022, fully vaccinated travelers could enter Australia without quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers were still required to quarantine in government-designated facilities for 14 days at their own expense.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 6,178 visitors from Australia, compared to 73 visitors in the first two months of 2021, 34,816 visitors in the first two months of 2020, and 40,831 visitors in the first two months of 2019.

New Zealand: There were 276 visitors from New Zealand in February 2022 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 30 visitors in February 2021, 2,346 visitors in February 2020, and 2,689 visitors in February 2019. In February 2022, New Zealand authorities required most inbound passengers, including returning residents, to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arrival. Inbound passengers were required to quarantine for at least seven days, followed by self-quarantine until receiving a negative test result taken on day nine after arrival.

Through the first two months of 2022 there were 500 visitors from New Zealand, compared to 104 visitors in the first two months of 2021, 7,247 visitors in the first two months of 2020, and 7,533 visitors in the first two months of 2019. China: There were 358 visitors from China in February 2022 who came on domestic flights. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 74 visitors in February 2021, 2,151 visitors in February 2020, and 11,604 visitors in February 2019. In February 2022, all travelers to China, including returning Chinese residents, were required to present two negative tests — PCR and antibody tests — taken within 48 hours of arrival. Travelers were required to show proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to entry to China and to quarantine for 14 days at designated facilities at their own expenses.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 1,148 visitors from China, compared to 173 visitors in the first two months of 2021, 14,595 visitors in the first two months of 2020, and 22,548 visitors in the first two months of 2019.

Korea: There were 1,500 visitors from Korea in February 2022. Of that number, 1,200 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 300 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 242 visitors in February 2021, 18,063 visitors in February 2020, and 21,871 visitors in February 2019. In February 2022, travelers to Korea, including returning residents, were required to present evidence of a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before arrival. Travelers were required to quarantine for seven days regardless of vaccination status.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 3,627 visitors from Korea, compared to 472 visitors in the first two months of 2021, 44,020 visitors in the first two months of 2020, and 49,778 visitors in the first two months of 2019.

Taiwan: There were 63 visitors from Taiwan in February 2022 who came on domestic flights. Direct service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. In comparison, there were 11 visitors in February 2021, 675 visitors in February 2020, and 1,680 visitors in February 2019. All travelers to Taiwan in February 2022, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative PCR test taken within two days of entry, quarantine for 14 days in designated facilities, and have additional PCR testing at the end of their quarantine.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 168 visitors from Taiwan, compared to 23 visitors in the first two months of 2021, 2,931 visitors in the first two months of 2020, and 3,539 visitors in the first two months of 2019.

Europe: In February 2022, there were 4,877 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. In comparison, 317 visitors arrived in February 2021, 8,574 visitors in February 2020, and 8,282 visitors who came in February 2019. In Germany, travelers in February 2022 were required to present proof of vaccination, recovery, or an approved negative PCR or rapid antigen test within 48 hours before their arrival. Unvaccinated travelers who visited a high-risk destination 10 days before entry into Germany were required to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. In the United Kingdom, travelers were required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before arrival. Vaccinated U.K. nationals did not need to quarantine but must complete a passenger locator form. Unvaccinated travelers were required to take a PCR test within two days of arrival but did not have to self-isolate unless the PCR test result was positive.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 8,424 visitors from Europe, compared to 651 visitors in the first two months of 2021, 16,203 visitors in the first two months of 2020, and 16,305 visitors in the first two months of 2019.

Latin America: There were 1,341 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in February 2022, compared to 193 visitors in February 2021, 1,842 visitors in February 2020, and 1,728 visitors in February 2019. In Argentina, travelers were required to complete a health statutory declaration 48 hours before travel and provide a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival. All arrivals are required to complete a mandatory self-quarantine for 10 day and may be subject to additional testing upon arrival. In Mexico, there were no mandatory quarantine requirements for arrivals. Travelers may be subject to health screenings at the airport and those with symptoms of COVID may be subject to additional health checks and/or quarantine.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 2,676 visitors from Latin America, compared to 474 visitors in the first two months of 2021, 4,184 visitors in the first two months of 2020, and 4,253 visitors in the first two months of 2019.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 308,705 visitors to Oahu in February 2022, compared to 105,424 visitors (+192.8%) in February 2021, 467,959 visitors (-34.0%) in February 2020, and 454,687 visitors (-32.1%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $540.1 million, compared to $164.0 million (+229.4%) in February 2021, $601.7 million (-10.2%) in February 2020, and $609.0 million (-11.3%) in February 2019.

The average daily census on Oahu was 82,507 visitors in February 2022, compared to 35,935 (+129.6%) visitors in February 2021; 107,112 visitors (-23.0%) in February 2020; and 109,506 visitors (-24.7%) in February 2019.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 585,933 visitors to Oahu, compared to 184,391 visitors (+217.8%) in the first two months of 2021, 974,667 visitors (-39.9%) in the first two months of 2020, and 943,127 visitors (-37.9%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.11 billion, compared to $331.3 million (+234.1%) in the first two months of 2021, $1.31 billion (-15.4%) in the first two months of 2020, and $1.31 billion (-15.5%) in the first two months of 2019.

Maui: There were 193,232 visitors to Maui in February 2022, compared to 92,608 visitors (+108.7%) in February 2021, 234,823 visitors (-17.7%) in February 2020, and 221,603 visitors (-12.8%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $402.8 million, compared to $135.4 million (+197.4%) in February 2021, $458.5 million (-12.1%) in February 2020, and $413.2 million (-2.5%) in February 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 61,218 visitors in February 2022, compared to 32,237 visitors (+89.9%) in February 2021; 67,678 visitors (-9.5%) in February 2020; and 67,040 visitors (-8.7%) in February 2019.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 376,510 visitors to Maui, compared to 159,533 visitors (+136.0%) in the first two months of 2021, 477,908 visitors (-21.2%) in the first two months of 2020, and 455,025 visitors (-17.3%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2022, total visitor spending was $827.2 million, compared to $264.1 million (+213.2%) in the first two months of 2021, $975.5 million (-15.2%) in the first two months of 2020, and $887.4 million (-6.8%) in the first two months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 88,428 visitors to Kauai in February 2022, compared to 7,349 visitors (+1,103.2%) in February 2021, 110,478 visitors (-20.0%) in February 2020, and 104,445 visitors (-15.3%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $149.3 million, compared to $29.7 million (+403.4%) in February 2021, $168.6 million (-11.5%) in February 2020, and $152.8 million (-2.3%) in February 2019.

The average daily census on Kauai was 25,932 visitors in February 2022, compared to 3,730 visitors (+595.2%) in February 2021, 28,884 visitors (-10.2%) in February 2020, and 28,271 visitors (-8.3%) in February 2019.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 173,256 visitors to Kauai, compared to 11,336 visitors (+1,428.3%) in the first two months of 2021, 224,273 visitors (-22.7%) in the first two months of 2020, and 210,587 visitors (-17.7%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2022, total visitor spending was $310.4 million, compared to $58.5 million (+430.9%) in the first two months of 2021, $361.3 million (-14.1%) in the first two months of 2020, and $329.4 million (-5.8%) in the first two months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 122,480 visitors to Hawaii Island in February 2022, compared to 46,558 visitors (+163.1%) in February 2021, 148,204 visitors (-17.4%) in February 2020, and 138,387 visitors (-11.5%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $199.1 million, compared to $62.9 million (+216.5%) in February 2021, $218.0 million (-8.6%) in February 2020, and $192.3 million (+3.6%) in February 2019.

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 38,781 visitors in February 2022, compared to 18,163 visitors (+113.5%) in February 2021, 40,109 visitors (-3.3%) in February 2020, and 37,883 visitors (+2.4%) in February 2019.

Through the first two months of 2022, there were 233,177 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 80,846 visitors (+188.4%) in the first two months of 2021, 313,501 visitors (-25.6%) in the first two months of 2020, and 285,789 visitors (-18.4%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2022, total visitor spending was $434.7 million, compared to $134.1 million (+224.2%) in the first two months of 2021, $509.8 million (-14.7%) in the first two months of 2020, and $445.7 million (-2.5%) in the first two months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 3,720 scheduled flights with 743,701 seats in February 2022, compared to 2,240 flights with 449,545 seats in February 2021, 3,384 flights with 682,539 seats in February 2020, and 2,949 flights with 591,313 seats in February 2019.

In February 2022, there was new service from Ontario (5,292) and Santa Ana (3,528), and increased service from Anchorage (9,049, +42.3%), Denver (27,793 +66.1%), Las Vegas (45,378 +196.8%), Long Beach (20,195 +434.3%), Los Angeles (203,132, +96.9%), Oakland (46,837 +39.4%), Phoenix (51,653, +123.3%), Portland (29,407, +43.7%), Sacramento (22,687 +22.4%), Salt Lake City (13,478, +18.0%), San Diego (45,971, +111.2%), San Francisco (97,965, +50.8%) and Seattle (87,510, +24.8%) compared to February 2021.

U.S. East: There were 357 scheduled flights with 96,880 seats in February 2022, compared to 230 flights with 58,659 seats in February 2021, 379 seats with 108,428 seats in February 2020, and 300 flights and 88,051 seats in February 2019.

In February 2022, air service resumed from Newark (8,557) and Washington D.C. (2,354 seats); there was new service from Austin (3,058) and Orlando (3,058); and increased service from Atlanta (8,204 seats, +72.4%), Boston (4,448, +100.0%), Chicago (13,560, +20.3%), Dallas (29,925, +1.5%), Houston (7,728, +100.6%), Minneapolis (8,204, +91.5%) and New York (JFK) (7,784, +180.0%).

Japan: There were 76 scheduled flights with 17,979 seats in February 2022, compared to 29 flights and 7,438 seats in February 2021, 596 flights with 161,838 seats in February 2020, and 632 scheduled flights with 158,160 seats in February 2019.

In February 2022, there was increased service from Tokyo-Narita (12,388, +271.3%) and from Tokyo-Haneda (4,479, +49.8%) compared to February 2021.

Canada: There were 244 scheduled flights with 53,996 seats in February 2022, compared to 11 flights and 2,330 seats in February 2021, 308 flights with 61,664 seats in February 2020, and 367 scheduled flights with 65,625 seats in February 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 16 scheduled flights with 4,448 seats from Sydney in February 2022. Direct air service from the Australia was suspended in February 2021. In February 2020, there were 82 scheduled flights with 23,936 seats, with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,020) and Sydney (16,302), In February 2019, there were 85 scheduled flights with 26,860 seats with service from Brisbane (3,336 seats), Melbourne (3,685) and Sydney (19,839).

There were 16 scheduled flights with 4,448 seats from Sydney in February 2022. Direct air service from the Australia was suspended in February 2021. In February 2020, there were 82 scheduled flights with 23,936 seats, with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,020) and Sydney (16,302), In February 2019, there were 85 scheduled flights with 26,860 seats with service from Brisbane (3,336 seats), Melbourne (3,685) and Sydney (19,839).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Only two flights with 584 seats operated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,087 seats in February 2019, with service from Shanghai (7,008), Beijing (3,555) and Hangzhou (524).

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Only two flights with 584 seats operated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,087 seats in February 2019, with service from Shanghai (7,008), Beijing (3,555) and Hangzhou (524). Korea: There were 28 scheduled flights with 7,283 seats from Seoul in February 2022, compared to four flights with 1,112 seats in February 2021, 95 flights and 28,726 seats in February 2020, and 92 flights with 30,362 seats in February 2019.

Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in February 2020, and also eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in February 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 28 scheduled flights with 9,800 seats from Guam in February 2022, compared to 28 flights with10,024 seats in February 2021, 29 flights with 10,556 seats in February 2020, and 28 flights with 10,192 seats in February 2019.

Guam: There were 28 scheduled flights with 9,800 seats from Guam in February 2022, compared to 28 flights with10,024 seats in February 2021, 29 flights with 10,556 seats in February 2020, and 28 flights with 10,192 seats in February 2019. Philippines: There were seven scheduled flights with 2,163 seats from Manila in February 2022, compared to two flights with 618 seats in February 2021, 21 flights with 6,489 seats in February 2020, and 20 flights with 5,360 seats in February 2019.

Samoa: Direct air service from Apia was suspended in February 2022 and in February 2021. In comparison, there were four flights with 488 seats in February 2020, and four flights with 656 seats in February 2019.

Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island was suspended in February 2022 and in February 2021. In comparison, there were four flights with 488 seats in February 2020, and also four flights with 488 seats in February 2019.

Marshall Islands: Direct air service from Majuro was suspended in February 2022 and in February 2021. In comparison, there were 16 flights with 2,656 seats in February 2020, and also 16 flights with 2,656 seats in February 2019.

Fiji: Direct air service from Nadi was suspended in February 2022 and in February 2021. In comparison, there were four flights with 680 seats in February 2020, and four flights with 656 seats in February 2019.

American Samoa: There was one flight with 278 seats from Pago Pago in February 2022. Direct service from Pago Pago was suspended in February 2021. In comparison, there were eight flights with 2,224 seats in February 2020, and eight flights with 2,224 seats in February 2019.

French Polynesia: There were four flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in February 2022. Direct service from Papeete was suspended in February 2021. In comparison, there were five flights with 1,390 seats in February 2020, and four flights with 1,112 seats in February 2019.

In the first two months of 2022, there were 9,427 trans-Pacific flights and 1,975,280 seats, compared to 5,412 flights and 1,126,201 seats in the first two months of 2021, 10,408 flights and 2,309,705 seats in the first two months of 2020, and 9,769 flights and 2,145,143 seats in the first two months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors:

In February 2022, 6,956 visitors came to the islands aboard four out-of-state cruise ships. The Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America, will resume operations in April 2022.

Hawaii was closed to cruise ship activities for all of 2021.

In February 2020, 15,086 visitors arrived on seven out-of-state cruise ships while 11,317 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship. In February 2019, 16,315 visitors arrived on eight out-of-state cruise ships and another 9,046 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship.

For the first two months of 2022, 13,960 visitors entered the state via 11 out-of-state cruise ships. There were no cruise ship activities during the first two months of 2021. In comparison, 26,015 visitors entered Hawaii on 16 out-of-state cruise ships, and 20,671 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship during the first two months of 2020. In the first two months of 2019, 28,348 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 15 out-of-state cruise ships and 94,927 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

Visitors spent $1.3 billion in February which was 10% more per person, per day than in 2019, even though statewide we saw less visitor arrivals. We expect Hawaii to continue with this forward momentum, especially into Spring then into Summer, because of the arrival of Japanese visitors and other international markets.

With the lifting of the Safe Travels program, Hawaii will need to prepare for hosting a different mix of visitors. There will be demand by local businesses; from restaurants, transportation, retail, activities and lodging, to attract and retain a quality workforce for Hawaii which will bring more certainty to the economy. There is now an opportunity for Hawaii’s small businesses to attract and retain quality workers and employees.

As HTA refines and implements their Destination Management Plans, it will take a collaboration with the counties to find the balance and ensure that the community is an integral part of the process as we all move towards a regenerative visitor industry.

There is still a need to continue to be vigilant and remember that public health is the key for a healthy economy. Even though the formal Safe Travels program has ended we hope that everyone takes responsibility to keep Hawaii safe.

We learned how to live with the virus and need to remember that it is not yet over.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the February 2022 tables here.

FEBRUARY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,309.8 397.1 229.9 2,707.8 795.0 240.6 Total by air 1,307.3 397.1 229.3 2,703.4 795.0 240.1 U.S. Total 1,165.4 380.7 206.1 2,400.3 744.3 222.5 U.S. West 728.3 264.6 175.3 1,433.8 490.3 192.5 U.S. East 437.1 116.1 276.6 966.5 254.0 280.5 Japan 8.1 2.4 234.8 19.7 7.2 172.8 Canada 78.7 2.3 3,386.8 148.2 17.2 761.2 All others 55.2 11.7 370.9 135.2 26.3 414.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 0.0 N/A 4.5 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,912,106 2,541,730 132.6 12,176,308 5,045,593 141.3 Total by air 5,879,105 2,541,730 131.3 12,113,478 5,045,593 140.1 U.S. Total 5,077,911 2,442,846 107.9 10,463,524 4,740,982 120.7 U.S. West 3,208,622 1,686,970 90.2 6,402,418 3,158,764 102.7 U.S. East 1,869,288 755,876 147.3 4,061,106 1,582,217 156.7 Japan 40,059 12,051 232.4 93,700 35,638 162.9 Canada 441,512 13,665 3,131.0 830,919 100,666 725.4 All others 319,623 73,168 336.8 725,335 168,307 331.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 33,002 0 N/A 62,830 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 630,647 235,283 168.0 1,204,830 407,259 195.8 Total by air 623,691 235,283 165.1 1,190,870 407,259 192.4 U.S. Total 563,519 228,760 146.3 1,073,979 391,568 174.3 U.S. West 376,761 164,861 128.5 703,257 276,881 154.0 U.S. East 186,758 63,899 192.3 370,722 114,687 223.2 Japan 2,181 695 214.0 5,031 1,859 170.6 Canada 29,046 493 5,796.1 52,597 3,390 1,451.3 All others 28,945 5,336 442.5 59,263 10,441 467.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,956 0 N/A 13,960 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,147 90,776 132.6 206,378 85,519 141.3 Total by air 209,968 90,776 131.3 205,313 85,519 140.1 U.S. Total 181,354 87,245 107.9 177,348 80,356 120.7 U.S. West 114,594 60,249 90.2 108,516 53,538 102.7 U.S. East 66,760 26,996 147.3 68,832 26,817 156.7 Japan 1,431 430 232.4 1,588 604 162.9 Canada 15,768 488 3,131.0 14,083 1,706 725.4 All others 11,415 2,613 336.8 12,294 2,853 331.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,179 0 N/A 1,065 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.37 10.80 -13.2 10.11 12.39 -18.4 Total by air 9.43 10.80 -12.7 10.17 12.39 -17.9 U.S. Total 9.01 10.68 -15.6 9.74 12.11 -19.5 U.S. West 8.52 10.23 -16.8 9.10 11.41 -20.2 U.S. East 10.01 11.83 -15.4 10.95 13.80 -20.6 Japan 18.37 17.35 5.9 18.63 19.17 -2.8 Canada 15.20 27.74 -45.2 15.80 29.69 -46.8 All others 11.04 13.71 -19.5 12.24 16.12 -24.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.74 0.00 N/A 4.50 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 221.5 156.2 41.8 222.4 157.6 41.1 Total by air 222.37 156.2 42.4 223.17 157.6 41.6 U.S. Total 229.51 155.8 47.3 229.40 157.0 46.1 U.S. West 226.98 156.8 44.7 223.95 155.2 44.3 U.S. East 233.84 153.6 52.3 237.98 160.5 48.2 Japan 201.53 200.1 0.7 209.96 202.3 3.8 Canada 178.24 165.2 7.9 178.35 170.9 4.3 All others 172.58 160.1 7.8 186.36 156.1 19.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 73.88 0.0 N/A 71.30 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,076.9 1,687.5 23.1 2,247.5 1,952.0 15.1 Total by air 2,096.1 1,687.5 24.2 2,270.1 1,952.0 16.3 U.S. Total 2,068.1 1,664.0 24.3 2,235.0 1,900.7 17.6 U.S. West 1,933.0 1,604.9 20.4 2,038.9 1,770.6 15.1 U.S. East 2,340.6 1,816.6 28.8 2,607.0 2,214.7 17.7 Japan 3,701.9 3,471.5 6.6 3,910.8 3,878.7 0.8 Canada 2,709.3 4,581.4 -40.9 2,817.5 5,075.0 -44.5 All others 1,905.7 2,195.6 -13.2 2,280.9 2,516.4 -9.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 350.5 0.0 N/A 320.9 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2020) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2020 % change 2022P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,309.8 1,462.5 -10.4 2,707.8 3,188.4 -15.1 Total by air 1,307.3 1,456.7 -10.3 2,703.4 3,178.3 -14.9 U.S. Total 1,165.4 992.6 17.4 2,400.3 2,131.3 12.6 U.S. West 728.3 573.1 27.1 1,433.8 1,204.0 19.1 U.S. East 437.1 419.5 4.2 966.5 927.4 4.2 Japan 8.1 168.5 -95.2 19.7 339.6 -94.2 Canada 78.7 148.2 -46.9 148.2 309.9 -52.2 All others 55.2 147.3 -62.6 135.2 397.4 -66.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 5.8 -58.1 4.5 10.1 -55.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,912,106 7,194,823 -17.8 12,176,308 15,515,937 -21.5 Total by air 5,879,105 7,121,132 -17.4 12,113,478 15,393,864 -21.3 U.S. Total 5,077,911 4,934,444 2.9 10,463,524 10,527,867 -0.6 U.S. West 3,208,622 3,027,825 6.0 6,402,418 6,375,992 0.4 U.S. East 1,869,288 1,906,619 -2.0 4,061,106 4,151,874 -2.2 Japan 40,059 694,451 -94.2 93,700 1,398,478 -93.3 Canada 441,512 803,609 -45.1 830,919 1,731,955 -52.0 All others 319,623 688,628 -53.6 725,335 1,735,565 -58.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 33,002 73,691 -55.2 62,830 122,072 -48.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 630,647 823,910 -23.5 1,204,830 1,680,976 -28.3 Total by air 623,691 808,824 -22.9 1,190,870 1,654,961 -28.0 U.S. Total 563,519 546,820 3.1 1,073,979 1,100,750 -2.4 U.S. West 376,761 352,707 6.8 703,257 706,822 -0.5 U.S. East 186,758 194,113 -3.8 370,722 393,928 -5.9 Japan 2,181 124,122 -98.2 5,031 242,117 -97.9 Canada 29,046 65,352 -55.6 52,597 131,794 -60.1 All others 28,945 72,530 -60.1 59,263 180,299 -67.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,956 15,086 -53.9 13,960 26,015 -46.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,147 248,097 -14.9 206,378 258,599 -20.2 Total by air 209,968 245,556 -14.5 205,313 256,564 -20.0 U.S. Total 181,354 170,153 6.6 177,348 175,464 1.1 U.S. West 114,594 104,408 9.8 108,516 106,267 2.1 U.S. East 66,760 65,745 1.5 68,832 69,198 -0.5 Japan 1,431 23,947 -94.0 1,588 23,308 -93.2 Canada 15,768 27,711 -43.1 14,083 28,866 -51.2 All others 11,415 23,746 -51.9 12,294 28,926 -57.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,179 2,541 -53.6 1,065 2,035 -47.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.37 8.73 7.4 10.11 9.23 9.5 Total by air 9.43 8.80 7.1 10.17 9.30 9.4 U.S. Total 9.01 9.02 -0.1 9.74 9.56 1.9 U.S. West 8.52 8.58 -0.8 9.10 9.02 0.9 U.S. East 10.01 9.82 1.9 10.95 10.54 3.9 Japan 18.37 5.59 228.3 18.63 5.78 222.5 Canada 15.20 12.30 23.6 15.80 13.14 20.2 All others 11.04 9.49 16.3 12.24 9.63 27.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.74 4.88 -2.9 4.50 4.69 -4.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 221.5 203.3 9.0 222.4 205.5 8.2 Total by air 222.37 204.6 8.7 223.17 206.5 8.1 U.S. Total 229.51 201.2 14.1 229.40 202.4 13.3 U.S. West 226.98 189.3 19.9 223.95 188.8 18.6 U.S. East 233.84 220.0 6.3 237.98 223.4 6.5 Japan 201.53 242.6 -16.9 209.96 242.9 -13.5 Canada 178.24 184.5 -3.4 178.35 178.9 -0.3 All others 172.58 214.0 -19.3 186.36 229.0 -18.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 73.88 79.0 -6.5 71.30 83.0 -14.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,076.9 1,775.0 17.0 2,247.5 1,896.8 18.5 Total by air 2,096.1 1,800.9 16.4 2,270.1 1,920.4 18.2 U.S. Total 2,068.1 1,815.3 13.9 2,235.0 1,936.3 15.4 U.S. West 1,933.0 1,624.9 19.0 2,038.9 1,703.3 19.7 U.S. East 2,340.6 2,161.2 8.3 2,607.0 2,354.2 10.7 Japan 3,701.9 1,357.2 172.8 3,910.8 1,402.8 178.8 Canada 2,709.3 2,268.1 19.5 2,817.5 2,351.4 19.8 All others 1,905.7 2,031.4 -6.2 2,280.9 2,204.1 3.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 350.5 385.9 -9.2 320.9 389.7 -17.7

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,309.8 1,388.1 -5.6 2,707.8 3,005.0 -9.9 Total by air 1,307.3 1,383.3 -5.5 2,703.4 2,996.2 -9.8 U.S. Total 1,165.4 871.3 33.8 2,400.3 1,890.8 26.9 U.S. West 728.3 499.7 45.7 1,433.8 1,056.4 35.7 U.S. East 437.1 371.6 17.6 966.5 834.5 15.8 Japan 8.1 165.5 -95.1 19.7 338.9 -94.2 Canada 78.7 153.0 -48.6 148.2 318.5 -53.5 All Others 55.2 193.5 -71.5 135.2 448.0 -69.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 4.8 -49.0 4.5 8.9 -49.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,912,106 6,908,757 -14.4 12,176,308 15,038,051 -19.0 Total by air 5,879,105 6,843,755 -14.1 12,113,478 14,919,948 -18.8 U.S. Total 5,077,911 4,489,304 13.1 10,463,524 9,723,120 7.6 U.S. West 3,208,622 2,712,365 18.3 6,402,418 5,805,074 10.3 U.S. East 1,869,288 1,776,939 5.2 4,061,106 3,918,046 3.7 Japan 40,059 683,416 -94.1 93,700 1,406,768 -93.3 Canada 441,512 832,744 -47.0 830,919 1,823,571 -54.4 All Others 319,623 838,291 -61.9 725,335 1,966,488 -63.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 33,002 65,002 -49.2 62,830 118,102 -46.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 630,647 780,827 -19.2 1,204,830 1,598,428 -24.6 Total by air 623,691 764,513 -18.4 1,190,870 1,570,080 -24.2 U.S. Total 563,519 489,011 15.2 1,073,979 991,919 8.3 U.S. West 376,761 312,235 20.7 703,257 629,890 11.6 U.S. East 186,758 176,777 5.6 370,722 362,029 2.4 Japan 2,181 120,653 -98.2 5,031 241,071 -97.9 Canada 29,046 66,590 -56.4 52,597 136,277 -61.4 All Others 28,945 88,258 -67.2 59,263 200,812 -70.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,956 16,315 -57.4 13,960 28,348 -50.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,147 246,741 -14.4 206,378 254,882 -19.0 Total by air 209,968 244,420 -14.1 205,313 252,880 -18.8 U.S. Total 181,354 160,332 13.1 177,348 164,799 7.6 U.S. West 114,594 96,870 18.3 108,516 98,391 10.3 U.S. East 66,760 63,462 5.2 68,832 66,408 3.7 Japan 1,431 24,408 -94.1 1,588 23,844 -93.3 Canada 15,768 29,741 -47.0 14,083 30,908 -54.4 All Others 11,415 29,939 -61.9 12,294 33,330 -63.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,179 2,322 -49.2 1,065 2,002 -46.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.37 8.85 6.0 10.11 9.41 7.4 Total by air 9.43 8.95 5.3 10.17 9.50 7.0 U.S. Total 9.01 9.18 -1.8 9.74 9.80 -0.6 U.S. West 8.52 8.69 -2.0 9.10 9.22 -1.2 U.S. East 10.01 10.05 -0.4 10.95 10.82 1.2 Japan 18.37 5.66 224.3 18.63 5.84 219.2 Canada 15.20 12.51 21.6 15.80 13.38 18.1 All Others 11.04 9.50 16.3 12.24 9.79 25.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.74 3.98 19.1 4.50 4.17 8.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 221.5 200.9 10.3 222.4 199.8 11.3 Total by air 222.37 202.1 10.0 223.17 200.8 11.1 U.S. Total 229.51 194.1 18.3 229.40 194.5 18.0 U.S. West 226.98 184.2 23.2 223.95 182.0 23.1 U.S. East 233.84 209.1 11.8 237.98 213.0 11.7 Japan 201.53 242.2 -16.8 209.96 240.9 -12.8 Canada 178.24 183.8 -3.0 178.35 174.6 2.1 All Others 172.58 230.8 -25.2 186.36 227.8 -18.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 73.88 73.6 0.4 71.30 75.1 -5.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,076.9 1,777.7 16.8 2,247.5 1,880.0 19.5 Total by air 2,096.1 1,809.4 15.8 2,270.1 1,908.3 19.0 U.S. Total 2,068.1 1,781.7 16.1 2,235.0 1,906.2 17.2 U.S. West 1,933.0 1,600.4 20.8 2,038.9 1,677.1 21.6 U.S. East 2,340.6 2,102.0 11.3 2,607.0 2,305.0 13.1 Japan 3,701.9 1,371.9 169.8 3,910.8 1,405.7 178.2 Canada 2,709.3 2,298.1 17.9 2,817.5 2,337.0 20.6 All Others 1,905.7 2,192.0 -13.1 2,280.9 2,230.8 2.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 350.5 293.1 19.6 320.9 312.9 2.5

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,309.8 397.1 229.9 2,707.8 795.0 240.6 Total by air 1,307.3 397.1 229.3 2,703.4 795.0 240.1 Oahu 540.1 164.0 229.4 1,106.8 331.3 234.1 Maui 402.8 135.4 197.4 827.2 264.1 213.2 Molokai 3.0 0.9 221.2 5.3 1.5 245.7 Lanai 13.0 4.1 216.3 18.9 5.5 244.7 Kauai 149.3 29.7 403.4 310.4 58.5 430.9 Hawaii Island 199.1 62.9 216.5 434.7 134.1 224.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 0.0 N/A 4.5 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,912,106 2,541,730 132.6 12,176,308 5,045,593 141.3 Total by air 5,879,105 2,541,730 131.3 12,113,478 5,045,593 140.1 Oahu 2,310,209 1,006,193 129.6 4,740,409 2,063,430 129.7 Maui 1,714,116 902,645 89.9 3,504,154 1,714,513 104.4 Molokai 20,683 9,491 117.9 48,021 18,636 157.7 Lanai 22,147 10,384 113.3 44,281 16,406 169.9 Kauai 726,085 104,445 595.2 1,518,247 197,607 668.3 Hawaii Island 1,085,865 508,572 113.5 2,258,367 1,035,000 118.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 33,002 0 N/A 62,830 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 630,647 235,283 168.0 1,204,830 407,259 195.8 Total by air 623,691 235,283 165.1 1,190,870 407,259 192.4 Oahu 308,705 105,424 192.8 585,933 184,391 217.8 Maui 193,232 92,608 108.7 376,510 159,533 136.0 Molokai 3,240 993 226.2 6,125 1,812 238.0 Lanai 4,814 1,604 200.1 8,687 2,558 239.6 Kauai 88,428 7,349 1,103.2 173,256 11,336 1,428.3 Hawaii Island 122,480 46,558 163.1 233,177 80,846 188.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,956 0 N/A 13,960 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,147 90,776 132.6 206,378 85,519 141.3 Total by air 209,968 90,776 131.3 205,313 85,519 140.1 Oahu 82,507 35,935 129.6 80,346 34,973 129.7 Maui 61,218 32,237 89.9 59,392 29,060 104.4 Molokai 739 339 117.9 814 316 157.7 Lanai 791 371 113.3 751 278 169.9 Kauai 25,932 3,730 595.2 25,733 3,349 668.3 Hawaii Island 38,781 18,163 113.5 38,277 17,542 118.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,179 0 N/A 1,065 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.37 10.80 -13.2 10.11 12.39 -18.4 Total by air 9.43 10.80 -12.7 10.17 12.39 -17.9 Oahu 7.48 9.54 -21.6 8.09 11.19 -27.7 Maui 8.87 9.75 -9.0 9.31 10.75 -13.4 Molokai 6.38 9.56 -33.2 7.84 10.28 -23.8 Lanai 4.60 6.47 -28.9 5.10 6.41 -20.5 Kauai 8.21 14.21 -42.2 8.76 17.43 -49.7 Hawaii Island 8.87 10.92 -18.8 9.69 12.80 -24.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.74 0.00 N/A 4.50 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 221.5 156.2 41.8 222.4 157.6 41.1 Total by air 222.4 156.2 42.4 223.2 157.6 41.6 Oahu 233.8 163.0 43.5 233.5 160.6 45.4 Maui 235.0 150.1 56.6 236.1 154.0 53.3 Molokai 143.9 97.6 47.4 111.1 82.8 34.2 Lanai 588.8 397.0 48.3 426.2 333.7 27.7 Kauai 205.6 284.0 -27.6 204.4 295.9 -30.9 Hawaii Island 183.4 123.7 48.2 192.5 129.5 48.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 73.9 0.0 N/A 71.3 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,076.9 1,687.5 23.1 2,247.5 1,952.0 15.1 Total by air 2,096.1 1,687.5 24.2 2,270.1 1,952.0 16.3 Oahu 1,749.6 1,555.3 12.5 1,888.9 1,796.7 5.1 Maui 2,084.5 1,462.6 42.5 2,197.1 1,655.5 32.7 Molokai 918.5 932.9 -1.5 870.9 851.6 2.3 Lanai 2,708.3 2,569.4 5.4 2,172.3 2,140.2 1.5 Kauai 1,688.3 4,035.5 -58.2 1,791.6 5,157.1 -65.3 Hawaii Island 1,625.9 1,351.7 20.3 1,864.4 1,658.5 12.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 350.5 0.0 N/A 320.9 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2020) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2020 % change 2022P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,309.8 1,462.5 -10.4 2,707.8 3,188.4 -15.1 Total by air 1,307.3 1,456.7 -10.3 2,703.4 3,178.3 -14.9 Oahu 540.1 601.7 -10.2 1,106.8 1,308.5 -15.4 Maui 402.8 458.5 -12.1 827.2 975.5 -15.2 Molokai 3.0 4.6 -36.0 5.3 8.8 -39.5 Lanai 13.0 5.3 147.9 18.9 14.4 31.2 Kauai 149.3 168.6 -11.5 310.4 361.3 -14.1 Hawaii Island 199.1 218.0 -8.6 434.7 509.8 -14.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 5.8 -58.1 4.5 10.1 -55.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,912,106 7,194,823 -17.8 12,176,308 15,515,937 -21.5 Total by air 5,879,105 7,121,132 -17.4 12,113,478 15,393,864 -21.3 Oahu 2,310,209 3,106,258 -25.6 4,740,409 6,754,166 -29.8 Maui 1,714,116 1,962,660 -12.7 3,504,154 4,160,346 -15.8 Molokai 20,683 28,029 -26.2 48,021 63,948 -24.9 Lanai 22,147 23,405 -5.4 44,281 48,513 -8.7 Kauai 726,085 837,629 -13.3 1,518,247 1,758,068 -13.6 Hawaii Island 1,085,865 1,163,151 -6.6 2,258,367 2,608,823 -13.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 33,002 73,691 -55.2 62,830 122,072 -48.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 630,647 823,910 -23.5 1,204,830 1,680,976 -28.3 Total by air 623,691 808,824 -22.9 1,190,870 1,654,961 -28.0 Oahu 308,705 467,959 -34.0 585,933 974,667 -39.9 Maui 193,232 234,823 -17.7 376,510 477,908 -21.2 Molokai 3,240 5,089 -36.3 6,125 11,946 -48.7 Lanai 4,814 6,146 -21.7 8,687 12,211 -28.9 Kauai 88,428 110,478 -20.0 173,256 224,273 -22.7 Hawaii Island 122,480 148,204 -17.4 233,177 313,501 -25.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,956 15,086 -53.9 13,960 26,015 -46.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,147 248,097 -14.9 206,378 258,599 -20.2 Total by air 209,968 245,556 -14.5 205,313 256,564 -20.0 Oahu 82,507 107,112 -23.0 80,346 112,569 -28.6 Maui 61,218 67,678 -9.5 59,392 69,339 -14.3 Molokai 739 967 -23.6 814 1,066 -23.6 Lanai 791 807 -2.0 751 809 -7.2 Kauai 25,932 28,884 -10.2 25,733 29,301 -12.2 Hawaii Island 38,781 40,109 -3.3 38,277 43,480 -12.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,179 2,541 -53.6 1,065 2,035 -47.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.37 8.73 7.4 10.11 9.23 9.5 Total by air 9.43 8.80 7.1 10.17 9.30 9.4 Oahu 7.48 6.64 12.7 8.09 6.93 16.7 Maui 8.87 8.36 6.1 9.31 8.71 6.9 Molokai 6.38 5.51 15.9 7.84 5.35 46.5 Lanai 4.60 3.81 20.8 5.10 3.97 28.3 Kauai 8.21 7.58 8.3 8.76 7.84 11.8 Hawaii Island 8.87 7.85 13.0 9.69 8.32 16.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.74 4.88 -2.9 4.50 4.69 -4.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 221.5 203.3 9.0 222.4 205.5 8.2 Total by air 222.4 204.6 8.7 223.2 206.5 8.1 Oahu 233.8 193.7 20.7 233.5 193.7 20.5 Maui 235.0 233.6 0.6 236.1 234.5 0.7 Molokai 143.9 165.9 -13.3 111.1 137.9 -19.5 Lanai 588.8 224.8 162.0 426.2 296.5 43.7 Kauai 205.6 201.3 2.1 204.4 205.5 -0.5 Hawaii Island 183.4 187.4 -2.1 192.5 195.4 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 73.9 79.0 -6.5 71.3 83.0 -14.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,076.9 1,775.0 17.0 2,247.5 1,896.8 18.5 Total by air 2,096.1 1,800.9 16.4 2,270.1 1,920.4 18.2 Oahu 1,749.6 1,285.8 36.1 1,888.9 1,342.5 40.7 Maui 2,084.5 1,952.4 6.8 2,197.1 2,041.2 7.6 Molokai 918.5 913.5 0.5 870.9 738.4 17.9 Lanai 2,708.3 856.0 216.4 2,172.3 1,178.1 84.4 Kauai 1,688.3 1,526.3 10.6 1,791.6 1,611.2 11.2 Hawaii Island 1,625.9 1,470.8 10.5 1,864.4 1,626.0 14.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 350.5 385.9 -9.2 320.9 389.7 -17.7

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,309.8 1,388.1 -5.6 2,707.8 3,005.0 -9.9 Total by air 1,307.3 1,383.3 -5.5 2,703.4 2,996.2 -9.8 Oahu 540.1 609.0 -11.3 1,106.8 1,309.2 -15.5 Maui 402.8 413.2 -2.5 827.2 887.4 -6.8 Molokai 3.0 3.3 -9.4 5.3 6.1 -12.7 Lanai 13.0 12.7 2.9 18.9 18.4 2.3 Kauai 149.3 152.8 -2.3 310.4 329.4 -5.8 Hawaii Island 199.1 192.3 3.6 434.7 445.7 -2.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 4.8 -49.0 4.5 8.9 -49.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,912,106 6,908,757 -14.4 12,176,308 15,038,051 -19.0 Total by air 5,879,105 6,843,755 -14.1 12,113,478 14,919,948 -18.8 Oahu 2,310,209 3,066,171 -24.7 4,740,409 6,675,110 -29.0 Maui 1,714,116 1,877,114 -8.7 3,504,154 4,042,599 -13.3 Molokai 20,683 26,265 -21.3 48,021 64,283 -25.3 Lanai 22,147 21,875 1.2 44,281 43,315 2.2 Kauai 726,085 791,599 -8.3 1,518,247 1,714,918 -11.5 Hawaii Island 1,085,865 1,060,731 2.4 2,258,367 2,379,723 -5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 33,002 65,002 -49.2 62,830 118,102 -46.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 630,647 780,827 -19.2 1,204,830 1,598,428 -24.6 Total by air 623,691 764,513 -18.4 1,190,870 1,570,080 -24.2 Oahu 308,705 454,687 -32.1 585,933 943,127 -37.9 Maui 193,232 221,603 -12.8 376,510 455,025 -17.3 Molokai 3,240 5,542 -41.5 6,125 11,109 -44.9 Lanai 4,814 6,208 -22.4 8,687 12,633 -31.2 Kauai 88,428 104,445 -15.3 173,256 210,587 -17.7 Hawaii Island 122,480 138,387 -11.5 233,177 285,789 -18.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,956 16,315 -57.4 13,960 28,348 -50.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 211,147 246,741 -14.4 206,378 254,882 -19.0 Total by air 209,968 244,420 -14.1 205,313 252,880 -18.8 Oahu 82,507 109,506 -24.7 80,346 113,137 -29.0 Maui 61,218 67,040 -8.7 59,392 68,519 -13.3 Molokai 739 938 -21.3 814 1,090 -25.3 Lanai 791 781 1.2 751 734 2.2 Kauai 25,932 28,271 -8.3 25,733 29,066 -11.5 Hawaii Island 38,781 37,883 2.4 38,277 40,334 -5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,179 2,322 -49.2 1,065 2,002 -46.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.37 8.85 6.0 10.11 9.41 7.4 Total by air 9.43 8.95 5.3 10.17 9.50 7.0 Oahu 7.48 6.74 11.0 8.09 7.08 14.3 Maui 8.87 8.47 4.7 9.31 8.88 4.8 Molokai 6.38 4.74 34.7 7.84 5.79 35.5 Lanai 4.60 3.52 30.5 5.10 3.43 48.7 Kauai 8.21 7.58 8.3 8.76 8.14 7.6 Hawaii Island 8.87 7.66 15.7 9.69 8.33 16.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.74 3.98 19.1 4.50 4.17 8.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 221.5 200.9 10.3 222.4 199.8 11.3 Total by air 222.4 202.1 10.0 223.2 200.8 11.1 Oahu 233.8 198.6 17.7 233.5 196.1 19.0 Maui 235.0 220.1 6.7 236.1 219.5 7.5 Molokai 143.9 125.1 15.0 111.1 95.1 16.9 Lanai 588.8 579.1 1.7 426.2 425.7 0.1 Kauai 205.6 193.0 6.5 204.4 192.1 6.5 Hawaii Island 183.4 181.3 1.2 192.5 187.3 2.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 73.9 73.6 0.4 71.3 75.1 -5.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,076.9 1,777.7 16.8 2,247.5 1,880.0 19.5 Total by air 2,096.1 1,809.4 15.8 2,270.1 1,908.3 19.0 Oahu 1,749.6 1,339.3 30.6 1,888.9 1,388.1 36.1 Maui 2,084.5 1,864.7 11.8 2,197.1 1,950.3 12.7 Molokai 918.5 592.8 54.9 870.9 550.1 58.3 Lanai 2,708.3 2,040.7 32.7 2,172.3 1,459.8 48.8 Kauai 1,688.3 1,463.1 15.4 1,791.6 1,564.0 14.6 Hawaii Island 1,625.9 1,389.7 17.0 1,864.4 1,559.4 19.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 350.5 293.1 19.6 320.9 312.9 2.5

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism