Blue Handle Publishing authors attending major publishing convention
Andrew J Brandt, Leslie Liautaud to pitch forthcoming works at MPIBA SpringCon
We can’t wait for these two outstanding authors to meet with some of the most influential booksellers in the country.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Handle Publishing authors Andrew J Brandt and Leslie Liautaud will be attending the exclusive Mountains and Plains Independent Publishers Association’s SpringCon in San Antonio, Texas.
— Madison David, Vice President, Blue Handle Publishing
The convention — set for April 20 through 22 at the Courtyard on San Antonio’s famous Riverwalk — is where authors and booksellers mingle to help determine which books are featured at the largest independent bookstores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
First up will be Brandt, who’ll be discussing his forthcoming young adult thriller PICTURE UNAVAILABLE on April 21, followed by Liautaud and her upmarket YA novel BLACK BEAR LAKE on April 22.
“This is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase two of our biggest releases of the year,” said BHP Vice President Madison David. “We can’t wait for these two outstanding authors to meet with some of the most influential booksellers in the country.”
Brandt — who’s 2021 YA release MIXTAPE FOR THE END OF THE WORLD is an MPIBA Reading the West Award nominee — will be participating in The Quick Pitch, where authors will rotate from table to table and pitch their works to booksellers in a speed-dating-style event.
Other participants in The Quick Pitch include New York Times bestseller Ada Calhoun (Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis) and an author longlisted for the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award (Mark Haber).
Liautaud — a Joseph Jefferson Award-winning playwright — is scheduled to speak during the Feast of Authors Lunch, where booksellers enjoy a boxed lunch and authors present their new and forthcoming works.
Others taking part in the Feast of Authors Lunch include the winner of the Jane Kenyon Poetry Prize (Rebecca Balcárcel) and the Young Adult Library Services Association Excellence in Nonfiction Award (Rex Ogle).
“Some of the best authors in the country will be at SpringCon,” David said, “and that includes Andrew and Leslie.”
For more information about MPIBA’s SpringCon you can visit https://www.mountainsplains.org/spring-conferences/.
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded in 2020 by business entrepreneur and author Charles D’Amico. Its mission is to empower authors while publishing incredible works of fiction and nonfiction. For more information, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
Charles D'Amico
Blue Handle Publishing
+1 806-513-2000
Charles@bluehandlepublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other