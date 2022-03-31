Residents Medical Consultancy Helping Out The Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the support of his wife, Agata Everest, Dr. Michael Everest launched Residents Medical Consultancy to bridge the gap between education and medical application by making sure that graduates have easier access to the medical residency program that is right for them. Residents Medical Consultancy is unique in that it is the only organization that provides education and successful integration of candidate students into resident programs, ensuring a smooth transition that promotes improved learning and training.
Residents Medical Consultancy helps medical institutions provide new medical school graduates with the tools and resources needed to succeed in their residencies.
The business has created links with various notable health care centers that focus on a wide array of specializations, having established a good reputation for delivering this service. With the largest clientele base in the field and over two decades of experience helping prepare and find placements for medical graduates through their contacts, Residents Medical Consultancy helps medical institutions find the best candidates for their residency positions.
Residents Medical Consultancy goes above and beyond the usual residency placement operation, relying on a wide range of experience and resources to help arrange a successful match through the NRMP, outside of ERAS, midterm, off-cycle, and SOAP match, as well as other innovative options. The company's 99.9% success rate indicates its dedication to securing medical residency spots for qualified candidates who follow instructions. The firm concentrates primarily on ACGME residency programs.
Dr. Michael Everest and his staff are well aware of the difficulties that medical graduates face once they have been accepted into a residency. They must know what they want to specialize in to know how to prepare and what to expect. This is crucial for medical graduates who want to be certified by the American Board of Specialties.
More than 20 medical students and graduates enrolled in the Residents Medical Consultancy program were offered places in their respective medical residencies within a year of its start. The organization expanded as well. The company reportedly made more than $2 million in its first year, and its workforce grew as well. The Everest Foundation came in to aid with the program, donating over $1 million to various medical and teaching schools around the United States.
Despite the Residents Medical Consultancy's growing success, Dr. Michael Everest believes it still has a long way to go. His ambition is to develop a system that matches graduates with residency programs more quickly and effectively. This approach, he believes, will produce more qualified doctors and medical workers, paving the way for a more effective medical system in the country and elsewhere.
Thomas Greene
