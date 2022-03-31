Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Welcomes St. Joseph History and Government Students to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was pleased to welcome members of Lafayette High School’s “Dead Patriots Society” to the Missouri State Capitol. The after-school club focused on history and government travels to Jefferson City each year to witness the Legislature in session.

“As someone who shares an abiding interest in government from a young age, I truly appreciated meeting with these bright young students and seeing their enthusiasm for the Capitol and their state Legislature,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “It was my pleasure to welcome the members of the Dead Patriot’s Society, and I hope their visit will inspire some of them to become more involved in public policy in the future.”

Members of the club visiting the Capitol along with their club advisor Derek Frieling were Lafayette High School students Erica Butner, Taylor Barber, Owen Estes, Kaya Woosley, Stella Neri, Sloan Ridpath, Octavius Sims-Payne, Kenny Campbell and Taylee Parmenter.

