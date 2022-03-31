Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,773 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Welcomes St. Joseph History and Government Students to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was pleased to welcome members of Lafayette High School’s “Dead Patriots Society” to the Missouri State Capitol. The after-school club focused on history and government travels to Jefferson City each year to witness the Legislature in session.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer welcomed members of Lafayette High School’s “Dead Patriots Society” to the Missouri Senate chamber.

“As someone who shares an abiding interest in government from a young age, I truly appreciated meeting with these bright young students and seeing their enthusiasm for the Capitol and their state Legislature,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “It was my pleasure to welcome the members of the Dead Patriot’s Society, and I hope their visit will inspire some of them to become more involved in public policy in the future.”

Members of the club visiting the Capitol along with their club advisor Derek Frieling were Lafayette High School students Erica Butner, Taylor Barber, Owen Estes, Kaya Woosley, Stella Neri, Sloan Ridpath, Octavius Sims-Payne, Kenny Campbell and Taylee Parmenter.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

You just read:

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Welcomes St. Joseph History and Government Students to Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.