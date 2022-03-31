Hall Of Fame Vodka® Signs Distribution Deal with Worldwide Beverage Group in Kansas
Family owned Hall Of Fame Vodka® is moving distribution footprint east
We are proudly expanding into Kansas with a perfectly matched distribution partner in Worldwide Beverage who shares our same family views and beliefs in expansion of a newly launched LifeStyle Brand.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall Of Fame Vodka® proudly has announced Worldwide Beverage Group, a leading distributor of fine spirits, wine, and beer in the state of Kansas will provide multi-award-winning Hall Of Fame Vodka® to retail, restaurant, and bar accounts throughout the state of Kansas. Worldwide Beverage Group has accepted their first order of Hall Of Fame Vodka® just in time for the beginning of the baseball season for distribution through its multi-faceted sales network. Worldwide Beverage has had an enormously successful pre-sales campaign already and it has literally been a grand slam launch out of the gate.
— Jerry "Bubba" Draper, Owner
Hall Of Fame Vodka® was launched in 2018 and is now distributed in its home state of Arizona as well as Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Tennessee and online via a soon to be launched e-commerce partnership.
“As we continue to strategically grow our national footprint, Worldwide Beverage Group gives Hall Of Fame Vodka® another key distribution partner along with RNDC in our existing markets that allows us to share Hall Of Fame Vodka® in another huge state with a fanatical sports fan base,” stated Jerry “Bubba” Draper, Owner of Hall Of Fame Spirits®. “Adding an additional distribution point in the Kansas City area represents huge opportunities for the company while proving again we can enter a market and our brand immediately becomes the go to Vodka brand for quality and a story where consumers immediately gravitate towards.”
Hall Of Fame Vodka® is “The official Vodka of baseball™ “
About Worldwide Beverage Group
Founded in 2000, Worldwide continually aspires to be a premier distribution partner to our suppliers and customers. We take a progressive approach to the industry and our market by presenting products of quality and value that meet the demands of our customers. Built on a cornerstone of hard work, great service and unwavering integrity, our cohesive culture allows us to exceed our suppliers’ expectations and to identify and strive to meet our customers’ needs. Our portfolio of wine, spirits and beer has been carefully selected by our dedicated and talented team and is proudly distributed throughout the state of Kansas. WorldWide Beverage Group
About Hall Of Fame Spirits®
Hall Of Fame Spirits®., Scottsdale, AZ The oldest American Indian (BIPOC) liquor brand in the US. Hall Of Fame Vodka® is a Sports based Sports Lifestyle Liquor Brand specializing in trademarked sports brand development in the CPG/beverage vertical. Visit our corporate website at: Hall Of Fame Vodka. Hall Of Fame Vodka® is a 100% minority family-owned hand-crafted vodka. Every aspect of the brand has been meticulously created by our family including trademarked branding, patented bottle manufacturing, and an actual hand created vodka recipe creation by the family ownership group. Hall Of Fame Vodka® is available in 750ml across on and off premise partners.
CONTACT:
Jerry “Bubba” Draper
jdraper@hofvodka.com
480-414-4754
###
Jerry Draper
Hall Of Fame Spirits
+ +1 4804144754
