ADOT to create smoother ride along Milton Road in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – Beginning Monday, April 4, the Arizona Department of Transportation will improve the pavement on Milton Road in Flagstaff, creating a smoother ride for drivers and repairing years of winter weather damage.

The work will take place along Milton Road, also known as SR 89A, from Forest Meadows Street to Phoenix Avenue near Flagstaff City Hall - a distance of about one-and-a-half miles.

Crews will begin the project by making sidewalk repairs while also bringing curb ramps and driveways into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The initial stage of work will continue for several weeks before crews turn their attention to resurfacing Milton Road.

Paving work will include milling down the old pavement, resurfacing with new asphalt and restriping the road.

Work will take place mainly during nighttime hours to reduce traffic impacts. Drivers can expect lane closures within any Milton Road work zones while the resurfacing project is underway.

Improvements to the road’s pavement are anticipated to be completed by the end of the summer.