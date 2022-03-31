Author Rick Schin Addresses Issues Relatable To Christians In Latest Book
Christian author Rick Schin offers an encouraging read in book Being in Step with GodCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenges. Oh, what life it would’ve been without obstacles. Imagine always having the right amount of money to pay for whatever, or better yet, picture a life where health is never an issue and one can eat whatever they want without having to worry about their diet. This concept seems like a fantasy, and it truly is. However, reality teaches the world that balance is needed to live a remarkable life.
In "Being in Step with God," Rick Schin presents a collection of scripture passages and personal stories of victory that tell about how believing in God can lead one’s life to be great. Packed with motivating passages and real-life testimony of Schin himself, this book is anchored on the teachings of the Bible and is written to help modern-day Christians remain grounded on the Word.
With a master’s degree in education and a career as a public school teacher for almost two decades, Rick Schin is a committed educator. This dedication to teaching is also shown through his volunteer work for the church. Being in Step with God is Schin’s first published book.
Michael J. Lynch, an Amazon customer, gives a lovely review about Rick’s book., “This is an amazing book to remind people to take some time out every day, even for a moment, and evaluate their relationship with God. Rick's stories and anecdotes are a great reminder of how, when we take the time and reflect, we can find God in our everyday experiences. This book is inspirational and a testament to the author's lifelong dedication to be of service to others. Bravo!”
"Being in Step with God" is a book suited for every Christian who would like to grow their faith. For those interested to grab a copy of this book, it is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other