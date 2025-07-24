Dr. S. Cornelia Franz Redefines Pediatric Care in an Exclusive Interview with Logan Crawford

Common Sense Pediatrics: Combining Alternative and Atraditional Medicine in Everyday Practice

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pediatrician and author Dr. S. Cornelia Franz is challenging the conventional approach to children’s healthcare with her groundbreaking book, “ Common Sense Pediatrics : Combining Alternative and Traditional Medicine in Everyday Practice”. In a compelling interview on the Spotlight Network with renowned host Logan Crawford, Dr. Franz discusses how decades of medical experience—and a deeply personal journey—led her to combine traditional Western medicine with alternative and holistic healing methods.Dr. Franz shares that her transformation began when her first child faced serious health issues. “Our first child had two surgeries before the age of three and had been on antibiotics most of the time. I hit a point where I said, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’” That pivotal moment led her to explore homeopathy—a choice that would reshape both her parenting and her practice.Seeing dramatic improvements in her child’s health through homeopathic treatment, Dr. Franz expanded her exploration into integrative medicine. Her practice now regularly incorporates Chinese herbaceuticals, acupuncture, chiropractic care, and craniosacral therapy alongside conventional treatments. This holistic philosophy lies at the heart of her book, which encourages parents to take a proactive and informed role in their children’s wellness.“Common Sense Pediatrics: Combining Alternative and Traditional Medicine in Everyday Practice” offers a thoughtful, practical guide to blending modern medicine with time-tested holistic remedies. While Dr. Franz recognizes the important role of Western medical science, she urges families to broaden their understanding of healing. “Most of what we see in children is viral, and antibiotics don’t work… So we use garlic oil. We use homeopathy. We use Chinese herbs… We facilitate with the right instructions, whether it's homeopathy, herbaceuticals, or antibiotics.”Logan Crawford, host of the Spotlight Network, praised her work as a “great resource” and a valuable “parenting toolkit,” noting that Dr. Franz represents a growing number of physicians who are integrating traditional medical practices with holistic approaches. For a deeper look into her philosophy and groundbreaking work, watch the full interview on the Spotlight Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUNXKh87Caw “Common Sense Pediatrics: Combining Alternative and Traditional Medicine in Everyday Practice” is a must-read for parents, caregivers, and health professionals seeking a compassionate, balanced, and informed approach to raising healthy children in the modern world. Now available on Amazon and other leading online platforms, grab a copy today!Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

