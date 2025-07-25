Katie Moak’s Inspires Patriotism and Compassion in Young Readers Through Her Book

Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale

New children’s book “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” delivers a touching tribute to courage, resilience, and love for country.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her beautifully illustrated debut children’s book, “ Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale ,” children’s book author Katie Moak introduces young readers to a remarkable kitten whose courage, despite his blindness, becomes a powerful lesson in strength, hope, and American pride. Based on a true story, Tommy’s brief but meaningful life becomes a touching symbol of resilience and patriotism—two values Moak cherishes and hopes to share with the next generation.Tommy, the kitten who once lived with Moak, faced the world with quiet bravery. Deeply moved by his spirit, Moak created this story to honor his life and to inspire children—particularly ages 5 to 10—to be kind, courageous, and proud of their country. At a time when traditional values are often overlooked in classrooms, “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” offers young readers a heartfelt way to learn about empathy and national pride.More than just a story, the book serves as a tribute to Tommy’s enduring spirit. Though blind, he saw the world with remarkable clarity—through the wisdom of his heart. Moak’s tale gently encourages children to embrace those who are different and to appreciate the freedoms that define the American experience.Katie Moak grew up in Old Salem near the Sabine River in Texas, one of eight children raised in a log cabin. As a young girl, she dreamed of faraway places, a longing that later nurtured her deep empathy for the blind kitten she would care for. After traveling the world, Moak says with certainty that no place compares to the United States—and that sentiment shines through every page of her book.Warm, inspiring, and quietly patriotic, “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” is more than a children’s book—it’s a message about loving one’s country, cherishing life’s blessings, and seeing the world through eyes of kindness.For families and educators seeking stories that teach empathy, resilience, and patriotism, “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” is a timeless and meaningful addition to any child’s library. The book is now available on Amazon and other major online retailers.Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.