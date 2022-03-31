Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,789 in the last 365 days.

PECO to Close Cedar Road for Utility Improvement in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – PECO is planning to close Cedar Road between Jenkintown Road and Fox Chase Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, April 11, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays and weekends if needed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, October 28.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 73 (Township Line Road), Route 611 (York Road), Susquehanna Road, and Route 232 (Huntingdon Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

You just read:

PECO to Close Cedar Road for Utility Improvement in Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.