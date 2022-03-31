PECO to Close Cedar Road for Utility Improvement in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – PECO is planning to close Cedar Road between Jenkintown Road and Fox Chase Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, April 11, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays and weekends if needed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, October 28.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 73 (Township Line Road), Route 611 (York Road), Susquehanna Road, and Route 232 (Huntingdon Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

