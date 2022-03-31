2022 London Book Fair presents Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century

How Wonderful It Is to Fall in Love! — Blossoming Relationship or Obstacles & Fights?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William Charles Krebs will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century. An epic romance novel of young love that will lead to their pathways of being independent people and appreciating the feelings of each other. It involves a love story between Liz and Willie, who accidentally met in the local theme park named Dream World. They begin to communicate later, they form a friendship that lasts the summer and soon becomes quite romantic. Later, scenes of fights, struggles of keeping up the relationships, faith, and loyalty to one another will be embraced in this book.

The closeness of the male and female ideals and equality is ever-present in the book and creates a compelling discourse between the main characters, coloring their relationships. The writing here is meaningful and mature. Beyond Liz and Willie, many other characters are also three-dimensional with complete histories and their own stories to add to this book.

“These parallels in themes appear throughout the book and make it a more thoughtful and complex read than the typical romance. While the overarching storyline is one of love, this book is a fully immersive exploration of the 1970s and the reality of building independence and romantic relationships for young couples. Heartfelt, complex, and intriguing, this novel is an in-depth exploration of fully realized characters and settings.”

— Reviewed by Olivia Farr, US Review of Books.

Dream World: Tales of American Life in the 20th Century

Written by: William Charles Krebs

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.