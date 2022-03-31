Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Mexican-style Villa with Oceanfront Access to Jade Bay

Casa Magica Jade Bay | Near Tulum, Mexico Oceanfront access to Jade Bay Close to Akumal, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen Mexican-style villa compound with guest house Resort-style pool and outdoor entertaining area

In cooperation with Broker Izamal Real Estate, Agent Saira Gonzalez Rosado.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has announced that the mexican-style Villa with Oceanfront Access to Jade Bay is pending sale after just 37 days of marketing exposure.

After 15 bids during the live auction, the property gaveled and ultimately sold for 1.485M. Nestled on the sandy beaches of Jade Bay, one of the last secrets in the Riviera Maya, this Renaissance, this villa is only a short walk down the beach from the charming beachside town of Akumal.

“My experience with Concierge Auctions was truly fantastic. The team exceeded my expectations and from day one they were focused on finding the best buyer.” stated Saira Gonzalez Rosado, seller of Casa Magica Jade Bay, Near Tulum. “The Concierge team is very professional, they transmit very positive energy, they communicated very clearly and were open to team building. They knew how to target the market and successfully sold Casa Magica,” she added.

This luxurious villa compound offers spacious open-plan living, room to pamper guests, and plenty of outdoor space to entertain and enjoy the Caribbean sunshine and ocean breezes. The property kisses the sandy beaches of Jade Bay, giving you enviable access to protected turquoise waters, ideal for snorkeling and swimming. Terra Cotta floors, brick archways, and hardwood finishes create a rustic and relaxing palette capped by a tropical palapa roof.

Casa Magica is located in Akumal, where guests can find great dining and shopping. Hike the Mayan ruins at Tulum, or climb the majestic pyramid at Chichén-Itzá, only two hours away. Explore cenotes or immerse yourself in the diverse ecosystem at three eco-parks. Nightlife, dining, and shopping await in Playa Del Carmen, only a 30-minute drive from your villa.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.