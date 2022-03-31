National Education Association Supports National Arab American Heritage Month
The National Education Association representing more than 3 million educators issued a proclamation supporting National Arab American Heritage Month
We are confident that public educators across the nation will become more cognizant of the contributions Arab Americans have made to America’s society, culture, and diversity.””WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Education Association (NEA) representing more than 3 million educators issued a proclamation supporting National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) and signed by Rebecca Pringle, NEA’s national president.
The National Education Association is the largest labor union and the largest white-collar representative in the United States representing public school teachers and other support personnel, faculty and staffers at colleges and universities, retired educators, and college students preparing to become teachers. NEA has affiliate organizations in every state and in more than 14,000 communities across the United States.
“This proclamation is extremely important to the Arab American community, especially, because the NEA is an organization representing teachers who impact the education of our students,” said Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation, he went on to say, “Given our mission to educate the public and provide accurate information about the Arab American identity, we are confident that public educators across the nation will become more cognizant of the contributions Arab Americans have made to America’s society, culture, and diversity.”
The NEA joins a growing list of institutions, states, counties, cities, and school districts that have recognized NAAHM in April 2022. Last week, History(Channel) Television Network, a division of A&E Networks, launched an official Arab American Heritage Month page on their website History.Com.
During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
Last year, the President of the United States recognized the month of April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a special commemorative letter to the Arab America Foundation.
Also in 2021, Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and 37 state governors issued proclamations commemorating the initiative.
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
This year there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois; Oregon; Virginia; and Indiana (Senate). Currently, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Indiana are pursuing legislation.
April 27th Event in Washington DC
On Wednesday, April 27, the Arab America Foundation will host a national event in Washington DC at the Middle East Institute commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month. The event will be attended by members of Congress, state and local leaders, and members of the Arab American community. The event highlights the Arab heritage and culture featuring (Iftar) dinner and cultural presentations.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans.
