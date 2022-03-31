2022 London Book Fair presents Motherworld

Survival of Fittest on the Space, our Motherworld

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Basil Deming will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book, Motherworld. It is a story of two worlds. After learning that their planet may experience a cataclysmic event, Motherwolders explore what options might best guarantee their survival and choose Earth as a place to start a colony. With the human instinct to protect oneself and the other instinct to help those in need, Deming shows how these emotions can battle with each other in this enticing story.

“Deming takes the reader on the imaginative journey to another world and back, exploring thought-provoking solutions to real-world issues along the way. Fear, prejudice, compassion, love, courage, and strength of conviction are all woven into a fresh storyline... with a surprising emotional connection to the reader that I did not anticipate. I read it twice and can’t wait for Deming’s next adventure.”

— Amazon Customer Review.

Basil Deming is a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He earned a doctorate in Education and taught at the University of Maryland. Mr. Deming worked as a Human Resources Manager in the private sector, and worked as a Program Manager in the Federal Government. He and his wife are currently living in Columbia, Maryland.

Motherworld

Written by: Basil Deming

