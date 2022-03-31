Criminal Justice Analysis Center Launches New Justice Data Portal

The Criminal Justice Analysis Center, housed within the Governor’s Crime Commission, announces the launch of the new Justice Data Portal, a centralized, interactive online clearinghouse of criminal justice data collected by agencies across North Carolina.

CJAC has partnered with the Government Data Analytics Center and SAS Institute to house North Carolina’s justice-related data in a central location. Former CJAC Director Tim Parker envisioned the Justice Data Portal project to provide access to the state’s wealth of criminal justice data to a broader audience. NC State Bureau of Investigation is the first agency to provide data to the portal. National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS, data is the source for CJAC’s crime data used in this inaugural release.

“The Justice Data Portal meets the ever-growing need for stakeholders, decision-makers, and the public to have an easy-to-use, regularly updated, central place to get North Carolina data from across the criminal justice continuum,” said Michelle Beck, current CJAC Director.

CJAC analyzed the NIBRS data and developed the publicly available data dashboards. Crime rates, crimes reported by month, crime types with location, and the reporting status of law enforcement agencies are currently presented in the Justice Data Portal for the state and at the county level. All of which will be refreshed on a regular continuing basis.

“North Carolina law enforcement agencies regularly contribute data on reported crimes to the National Incident-Based Reporting System,” stated DPS Secretary, Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. “That data can be used in conjunction with other data sources to support decision-makers when determining which victim services providers to fund.”

This initial release of the Justice Data Portal is a significant milestone for the compilation and analysis of justice data in North Carolina. Future NIBRS releases will include interactive dashboards on data reported to law enforcement about victims and offenders and their relationships along with data from additional sources, such as Traffic Stop Data.

“The new Justice Data Portal provides access to a rich source of information to identify underserved victims, review the effectiveness of existing victim services and programs or guide technical resource development for service providers,” said GCC Executive Director, Caroline Farmer. “NIBRS data such as the location of a particular reporting agency could be used to inform the distribution of funding resources based on the number of service providers in a geographic area.”

Explore the JusticeDataPortal today.