OPEN LETTER TO CONDEMN COMMUNIST VIETNAM FOR SUPPORTING RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE
A COALITION OF VIETNAMESE POLITICAL AND HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS CALLS ON THE WORLD TO CONDEMN COMMUNIST VIETNAM FOR SUPPORTING RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINELOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A coalition of Vietnamese political and human rights organizations issued an open letter urging the people of Vietnam and of the free world to condemn Communist Vietnam for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These organizations include the Assembly For Democracy Of Vietnam (Họp Mặt Dân Chủ), Humanistic Socialist Party (Đảng Nhân Bản Xã Hội), The Great Viet Party (Đại Việt Quốc Dân Đảng), Vietnam Democracy Federation (Lực Lượng Dân Tộc Cứu Nguy Tổ Quốc), and Vietnam Human Rights Network (Mạng Lưới Nhân Quyền Việt Nam)
Following are the reasons this open letter calls for condemnation of Communist Vietnam.
On February 24, 2022, under orders from its dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian Federation launched its invasion of the Republic of Ukraine with nearly 200,000 troops, supported by thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and warships.
Putin’s explicit objectives are:
• To overthrow the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denounced by Putin as a Nazi regime, and replace it with a pro-Russian government
• To turn Ukraine into a vassal state of the Russian Federation
• To permanently ban Ukraine from joining NATO
• To force Ukraine to recognize the Crimea peninsula currently occupied by Russia and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as autonomous and subordinate to the Russian Federation
For democratic countries globally, this is a flagrant invasion of a country with national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a serious violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.
However, for Vietnamese people who love democracy and human rights, as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom pointedly commented, this is, in essence, a conflict between the totalitarian state model (as in the Russian Federation) and democracy (as in Ukraine).
The International Court of Justice, last March 16, in a decision of 13 out of 15 judges, ordered: “the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24, 2022, in the territory of Ukraine”.
The two judges who dissented were from the Russian Federation and China.
Previously, at the United Nations General Assembly, 141 countries supported the March 2, 2022, resolution condemning Russia for this invasion, five countries opposed, and 35 countries abstained. Among the countries that abstained were China and Vietnam.
However, the abstention of the Communist Party of China and its subordinate Communist Vietnam at the United Nations General Assembly is just a disguise to support the aggression of the Russian Federation surreptitiously.
In practice, what happened was:
• The Communist Party of Vietnam allowed many senior officials to write articles supporting Putin’s aggression in the state-controlled media.
• Vietnamese Communist police prevented Vietnamese people from attending fund-raising events in the country to support the people of Ukraine
• On March 24, the Vietnamese Communist Party abstained from voting on the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly requesting Russia to stop waging war in Ukraine.
The relationship between Russia and Ukraine is almost identical to China and Vietnam. It is the constant struggle of a smaller nation with an ancient culture and indomitable spirit to survive next to a giant archenemy harboring dream of hegemony.
When the Communist Party of Vietnam supports the Russian Federation, it simply obeys orders from its Chinese patrons. Still, it also indulges in treason by condoning Beijing’s expansionist ambitions over Vietnamese border territories and sea areas, especially in the South China Sea.
In conclusion, the five political and human rights organizations, call on all Vietnamese who love freedom and democracy at home and abroad to condemn this treasonous act of the Vietnamese Communists.
They also call on the peoples and governments of democratic countries worldwide to strongly condemn the Communist Party of Vietnam under the leadership of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong for abetting the dictator and war criminal Vladimir Putin in his massacre of thousands of innocent lives in Ukraine.
Bao Quoc Tran
Foundation For Democracy of Vietnam
vpll.ffdv@gmail.com