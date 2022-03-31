Submit Release
Statement on Transgender Day of Visibility

CANADA, March 31 - Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, released the following statement in honour of Transgender Day of Visibility:

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we recognize and celebrate the transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people in our families, communities and workplaces.

“As we focus on making visible the lives and contributions of trans people, we also need to continue to raise awareness of the discrimination and violence faced by many trans people every day.

“In many places here and around the world, it is not safe to be openly transgender and many trans people are unfairly subjected to violence if they try to live as themselves.

“Transphobic discrimination – especially violence – does not occur in a vacuum. It starts with attempts to erase the existence of trans people and to block their participation in society.

“I am proud to be an ally for all trans people, including my trans friends, neighbours and my work family.

“Trans people live in communities throughout B.C., and today we celebrate their wide-ranging contributions to our province.

“I also want to recognize efforts such as the #YouBelongHere campaign by QMUNITY, which is based in Vancouver, and the ongoing work of the Transgender Archives at the University of Victoria, which help to raise awareness of the lives and contributions of trans people in our province.

“Words also require action and I pledge to continue my efforts to recognize and include transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people in everything we do as government and to continue our government’s efforts to reduce barriers and improve services for transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people.

“Today, we once again proudly raise the trans flag on the lawn of the B.C. legislature as the first government in B.C. history to do so. This is a gesture to our trans friends, neighbours and family members that we see you, we hear you and we are allies for you.

“Our work is far from over as we renew our efforts to fight transphobic violence and discrimination, and to celebrate and make visible the unique contributions of trans people. I am committed to helping make B.C. a safe and welcoming place for transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people, where everyone is free to be themselves.”

