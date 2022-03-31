CareRite Centers Gets Cooking With Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell: Announces the latest addition to their experience menu
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers is delighted to announce their official partnership with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell to its expanding network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers across the nation. CareRite Centers is a dynamic healthcare organization that services short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care needs for New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
Anne Burrell, Food Network star and host of shows such as primetime franchise Chef Wanted, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, and Worst Cooks in America, will provide her culinary expertise and insights into a new sector- skilled nursing and healthcare.
CareRite Centers continues to set the precedent, innovating and paving the way for the overall patient experience in healthcare. This latest addition to their experience menu, partnership with world-renowned Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell, will bring dining opportunities for patients in healthcare settings to a new standard.
"We look for inspiration and insight from professionals to evolve our approach while supporting our patients and their families," shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer, CareRite Centers. "We provide our patients with state-of-the-art environments, and look forward to enhancing the dining experience in the world of healthcare. Anne prides herself on providing education and we cannot wait to offer our staff the opportunity to learn from a world-renowned chef."
Anne will provide education, mentorship, and menu curation alongside the CareRite Centers' clinical dieticians and food service teams in this multi-phased plan; CareRite Centers and Anne look forward to changing the expectations of food served in a clinical setting.
"Adequate nutrition is the key to good mental and physical health, but needs to taste exceptional," began Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell. "Meals need to be both appealing and nutritious to aid in healing."
Burrell added, "I am extremely excited to announce that I will be working with CareRite Centers! I've wanted to do something that hasn't been done before," Anne shared. "This will be a first in the skilled nursing industry; I'm looking forward to teaching and making a difference for this incredible population. There is so much to look forward to in the upcoming months- stay tuned!"
Known for providing a five-star experience that exceeds all expectations, CareRite Centers is proud to provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities' Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.
CareRite Centers is delighted to welcome Anne Burrell to its network! CareRite Centers and Anne Burrell welcome community press interviews by appointment. For professionals interested in connecting for a VIP media interview, please contact the office of Ashley Romano at (631) 617-7785 or via email at mfeeney@careritecenters.com.
