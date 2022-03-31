Applications open for 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 31, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is seeking applicants from schools and community organizations for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) grants for the 2022-23 school year. Each year, Oklahoma receives $15 million through the federally funded 21st CCLC program, which is dedicated exclusively to expanding learning opportunities for students, including before-school, after-school and summer learning. Through partnerships between local schools and community organizations, the state’s 95 programs offer enrichment activities that complement school-day learning and help students meet state and local achievement standards. “Innovative instructional programs, like those offered by our 21st Century Community Learning Centers, are critical to help shore up lost learning brought on by the pandemic. Now more than ever, children need extra supports, including quality, academic-enrichment opportunities to supplement the traditional school day,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. Among the opportunities the 21st CCLC program offers are literacy training and related educational development for families of students served by the community learning centers. The program is specifically designed to support students attending high-poverty, low-performing schools. Community-based and other non-school organizations are encouraged to apply for 21st CCLC grants. A partnership with a local school district is required for eligibility. Local education agency applicants must demonstrate partnerships with community-based organizations. All applications must be completed and submitted online. A letter of intent to apply is required by 3 p.m. on April 14. The application submission deadline is 3 p.m. on May 10. ###