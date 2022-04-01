COSMO Technologies Launches $5,000 Giveaway to Spotlight Need for Better Tech for Families

COSMO Technologies Launches $5,000 Families of the Future Giveaway COSMO Technologies Logo

As Big Tech distrust grows, a venture-backed family tech company aims to send a big message about the future with a big incentive.

That’s the whole idea behind #BetterTech: innovation for a new generation of kids and families” — Russell York, COSMO Founder & CEO

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COSMO Technologies, Inc., a venture-backed family tech startup based in Denver announced the launch of a new $5,000 giveaway today to send a message about the future of tech innovation. Called the Families of the Future Giveaway, the initiative aims to put a spotlight on the need for a new generation of tech that puts the well being of family and kids above profits.

The giveaway, which runs through the month of April, is free to enter when participants share their ideas on Facebook for new kinds of “#BetterTech” for families. Joining COSMO in the initiative are several prominent family tech advocacy and education groups, including Screen Time Clinic, Healthy Screen Habits, iParentGen, Stand Together and Rethink Technology (START), and The Mental Game Academy.

“Families need a new kind of tech that’s built differently from the ground up,” says Russell York, COSMO’s Co-Founder and CEO. “As a society, we’re just starting to wake up to the damage our devices and platforms are doing to our kids. We’re calling for a new generation of innovation and building better solutions for families. That’s what this giveaway is all about.”

Giveaway prizes include a grand prize of $5,000 for one lucky winner, as well as three second prizes of $500 each. Ten randomly selected third place winners will receive either a free COSMO kids smartwatch or free months of COSMO membership.

COSMO is offering several ways for people to enter and build their chances of winning. In addition to completing an official entry form, entrants can post the official entry text and tag COSMO on Facebook, providing their answer to the question: “What's your idea for new tech that will help families in the future?”

Also, entrants can increase their chances of winning by purchasing a COSMO JrTrack 2 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch and membership, as well as by referring friends. COSMO is offering 50% off their best-selling smartwatch throughout April, giving families a chance to grab one for $24.99 (normal retail: $49.99).

“We can’t wait to hear the amazing ideas people share,” says York. “Tech is here to stay and the possibilities are amazing. But we have to reimagine ways that tech can be more intentional, thoughtful, and safe from the start. That’s the whole idea behind #BetterTech: innovation for a new generation.”

Following a year of bombshell revelations and congressional testimony that put social media and big tech companies like Facebook (now Meta Platforms) in the spotlight, concern is growing nationwide about the impacts of addictive devices and platforms on childhood development, mental health, and well-being.

Since launching in late 2020, COSMO has grown quickly in the nascent family tech space, fueled by the breakout success of their best-selling JrTrack 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch and the massive growth in demand for traditional smartphone alternatives for kids. The company completed a pre-seed fundraising round in early 2021 and recently announced plans to release a new product this summer.