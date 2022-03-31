Submit Release
MDA Issues Consumer Advisory for Ocean Mist Brand Romaine Hearts

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is alerting consumers to avoid eating Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts (Coeurs de laitue Romaine) with coding “22RHDM2L” and a harvest date of “MAR 10,” grown in Coachella, CA. The MDA Laboratory found Cyclospora in the product during routine surveillance sampling. Customers who purchased the product should discard the product and not eat it. No illnesses associated with this product have been reported at this time in Minnesota.

The Ocean Mist Farms brand Romaine Hearts lettuce (22 oz. package) was sourced from Ocean Mist Farms of Castroville, CA. The product was sold at the following grocery locations in Minnesota:

  • Bob’s Produce Ranch – Fridley, MN
  • Brink’s Market – Chisago City, MN
  • Coborn’s Grocery – Hastings, MN
  • Daggett’s Fresh Foods – Hinckley, MN
  • Driskill’s Downtown Market – Hopkins, MN
  • Festival Foods – Andover, MN
  • Festival Foods – Bloomington, MN
  • Festival Foods – Hugo, MN
  • Festival Foods – Lexington, MN
  • Festival Foods – White Bear Lake, MN
  • Festival Foods – Brooklyn Park, MN
  • Jerry’s Market – North Branch, MN
  • Jubilee Foods – Mound, MN
  • King’s County Market – Andover, MN
  • King’s County Market – St. Francis, MN
  • Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – Maplewood, MN
  • Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – South St. Paul, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market – Eagan, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market – Excelsior, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market – Eden Prairie, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market on Grand – St. Paul, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market on Chicago – Minneapolis, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market on Lyndale – Minneapolis, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market – Oak Park Heights, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market – Shoreview, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market – White Bear Lake, MN
  • Kowalski’s Market – Woodbury, MN
  • Longfellow Market – Minneapolis, MN
  • Mackenthun’s Foods - Waconia
  • North Market – Minneapolis, MN
  • Oxendale’s Market Randolph – St. Paul, MN
  • Speedy Market – St. Paul, MN
  • Super One Plaza – Duluth, MN
  • Super One West – Duluth, MN
  • Super One – Two Harbors, MN

Symptoms of illness caused by Cyclospora typically include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, and weight loss. People typically become ill about a week after eating contaminated food, but this period can range from 2-14 days. Diarrhea can last several weeks or longer if not treated. Contact your health care provider if you have become ill.

Box sticker for Ocean Mist brand romaine hearts.
Front package view of Ocean Mist brand romaine hearts.
Back sticker for Ocean Mist brand romaine hearts.

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

