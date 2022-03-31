M-21 signal upgrades in Genesee County underway

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

DAVISON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $700,000 to upgrade three signals along the M-21 corridor in Genesee County.

County:

Genesee

Highways:

M-21

Dye Road TA Mansour Boulevard Ballenger Highway

Closest city:

Flint

Start date:

Monday, March 28, 2022

Estimated end date:

June 2022

Traffic restrictions:

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures at the intersections of M-21/Dye Road, M-21/TA Mansour Boulevard and M-21/Ballenger Highway.

Crews have started underground work at M-21/Dye Road and will move east down the corridor to TA Mansour Boulevard and Ballenger Highway. Following completion of underground work, crews will complete overhead work addressing poles and traffic signal wiring. Crews will finish with sidewalk and curb work, again working from Dye Road east down the corridor.

Safety benefit: This work will replace aging signals at three locations on the M-21 corridor.