PIVOTAL POINT AND MUSK GOLD PARTNER
EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSK Gold ($MUSK), the digital asset known as the ‘Gold of the Galaxy’, has partnered with Pivotal Point Consulting & Investing, a boutique firm that invests in traditional markets and in select cryptocurrency projects. As part of the partnership deal Pivotal Point has added MUSK Gold to their balance sheet and will hold a portion of tokens for an agreed upon term.
"Pivotal Point is extremely excited and optimistic about our partnership with MuskGold. We fully support their green energy initiative and vision for a rewards system to help increase the speed of adoption to renewables. It’s feels good to invest in worthwhile projects that are rooted in climate change solutions” said CEO Corey Michael Carbon. Earlier this year, MUSK Gold partnered with Bright World on a solar based reward pilot program that is planned to roll out to potential solar customers later this year.
About $MUSK Gold:
$MUSK Gold is a decentralized peer to peer digital asset, known as the "Gold of the Galaxy." This token is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used on Earth, but also: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and metaverses; (2) alternate reality video games; and (3) non-fungible token marketplaces. $MUSK Gold will focus future projects developed under their ‘five pillars' essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and Digital Assets. Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, $MUSK Gold is an homage to arguably this generation's greatest pioneer. Learn more about $MUSK Gold on their official website at www.Musk.Gold — https://linktr.ee/MuskGold
About Pivotal Point Consulting & Investing:
Pivotal Point Consulting Inc. provides consulting services to corporations and individuals who seek to increase their wealth through strategic investment planning. Within their corporation is the Pivotal Point Investment Fund. A fund which blends traditional investments such as equities, but also includes various crypto and digital assets. Learn more at https://pivotalpointinvesting.com
Disclaimer: This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Elon Musk nor any of his companies are associated with $MUSK Gold.
Rooney Clark
