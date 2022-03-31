2022 Trout Fishing Outlook; Stocking Trucks Hitting the Road

Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Wildlife Resource Division (WRD) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing.

“The renovation of the Lake Burton Trout Hatchery is complete, so we have all four trout hatcheries – three Georgia DNR and one USFWS operated - that are online and growing trout,” explained WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thomson. “With all four hatcheries in production, we have plenty of room for trout to grow enabling us to stock some larger fish this spring. Stocking begins the week of March 21, and all waterbodies scheduled to be stocked will have received trout by the end of the month.”

Popular waterbodies that receive regular trout stockings include Rock Creek in Fannin County and Dicks Creek in Lumpkin County on the Chestatee Wildlife Management Area. Additionally, Holly Creek in Murray County, Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County are all great trout streams to visit.

The daily limit is eight trout on general regulation trout waters. Anglers are reminded to respect private property rights along streams flowing through private lands, and to obtain permission before fishing on private property.

Get info online! Information on trout fishing and stocking is readily available online. You can even sign up for a weekly trout stocking email at http://georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

If you need more fresh statewide fishing news, check out our blog report every Friday at https://georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing/.

HOW TO SUPPORT TROUT MANAGEMENT IN GEORGIA

Georgia anglers can support fisheries conservation and trout management several ways:

Buy a Fishing License: Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license online at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/.

Buy a License Plate: Purchasing a Trout license plate supports Georgia's trout conservation and management programs. These efforts positively impact trout production, stocking and stream restoration throughout north Georgia. More info at https://georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates.

For more information, visit georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout or call (770) 535-5498.

