Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Recognized for Conservative Voting Record

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer has received recognition for his voting record by the American Conservative Union Foundation.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, announces he has received a Conservative Achievement award from the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF). The foundation, host of the annual CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference, presents the award to lawmakers with voting records it determines to be consistent “with the ideals articulated in the U.S. Constitution: limited and transparent government, individual rights, personal responsibility and lasting cultural values.”

“Throughout my time in the Missouri Senate I have strived to uphold conservative values,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “It is gratifying to have my efforts recognized by the American Conservative Union Foundation.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.