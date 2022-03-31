Jenesse Awarded $1 Million to Combat Homelessness, Support Community Safety Efforts and Strengthen Public Health in LA
Jenesse CEO Karen Earl (center) with Jenesse "Jeneration J" youth group. Jenesse Center was founded by 5 black women to provide domestic violence prevention and intervention services to unserved communities in Los Angeles. Because women bring multiple c
We are grateful to Congresswoman Karen Bass - Funding like this is necessary to help Jenesse meet the critical needs of the community. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesse Center was one of the California-based organizations awarded funding, signed into legislation by President Joe Biden, which was secured by Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) to combat homelessness, support community safety efforts, and strengthen public health in Los Angeles. Rep. Bass secured funds for several programs in the 37th Congressional District to support violence prevention, including a $1 million grant funded to the Jenesse Center Healthy Family and Community Project – Funding secured to fund a drop-in center and expand proven programs for preventing domestic violence (DV) and aiding DV survivors. These funds will directly impact the Jenesse Center Family Institute and will allow the organization to serve up to 30 percent (500+) more individuals.
— Pat Greene, President/Jenesse Center Board of Directors
Pat Greene, President, Jenesse’s board of directors said, “We are grateful to Congresswoman Karen Bass - Funding like this is necessary to help Jenesse meet the critical needs of the community. I’m also honored to serve alongside board members who truly partner with the staff and in this case rolled up their sleeves to help with the application process. We’re all committed to the vision of transforming the lives of families in this community. We’ll expand permanent housing assistance, workforce development, health education, youth development and outreach, community education and training and mental health counseling and support”
“I’m proud to announce that help is on the way for Los Angeles,” said Rep. Bass “These investments to combat homelessness, improve community safety and assist families with the increasing costs of living in our congressional district are coming at a crucial time. Now that we have these new allocated funds on the federal level, we have to ensure that they reach our communities as soon as possible.”
The timing of this funding is critical as incidences of domestic violence have increased dramatically with lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Research estimates the economic cost of intimate partner violence at nearly $3.6 trillion at a popular level, dictating the necessity for effective programs that break the cycle of DV, an excellent use of taxpayer funds.
Jenesse CEO, Karen Earl said, “More than 42 years ago, Jenesse Center was founded by five Black women in South Los Angeles who wanted to create a resource for women and their children who were survivors of domestic violence. Jenesse's board of directors and staff have held the dream of creating a community center to expand the services that have been provided to thousands of women and children residing in Jenesse's shelters. This amazing contribution will enable Jenesse to expand the vision. Jenesse's ultimate goal is that the next generation will NOT need domestic violence shelters. This community based effort is a major part of the solution. On behalf of the Jenesse board of directors, the staff and the clients we serve, we are profoundly grateful.”
