Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,736 in the last 365 days.

Jenesse Awarded $1 Million to Combat Homelessness, Support Community Safety Efforts and Strengthen Public Health in LA

Jenesse CEO Karen Earl (center) with Jenesse "Jeneration J" youth group. Jenesse Center was founded by 5 black women to provide domestic violence prevention and intervention services to unserved communities in Los Angeles. Because women bring multiple c

Pictured Jenesse Staff hosting client baby shower (circa 2019)

Pictured Jenesse Staff hosting client baby shower (circa 2019)

We are grateful to Congresswoman Karen Bass - Funding like this is necessary to help Jenesse meet the critical needs of the community. ”
— Pat Greene, President/Jenesse Center Board of Directors
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesse Center was one of the California-based organizations awarded funding, signed into legislation by President Joe Biden, which was secured by Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) to combat homelessness, support community safety efforts, and strengthen public health in Los Angeles. Rep. Bass secured funds for several programs in the 37th Congressional District to support violence prevention, including a $1 million grant funded to the Jenesse Center Healthy Family and Community Project – Funding secured to fund a drop-in center and expand proven programs for preventing domestic violence (DV) and aiding DV survivors. These funds will directly impact the Jenesse Center Family Institute and will allow the organization to serve up to 30 percent (500+) more individuals.

Pat Greene, President, Jenesse’s board of directors said, “We are grateful to Congresswoman Karen Bass - Funding like this is necessary to help Jenesse meet the critical needs of the community. I’m also honored to serve alongside board members who truly partner with the staff and in this case rolled up their sleeves to help with the application process. We’re all committed to the vision of transforming the lives of families in this community. We’ll expand permanent housing assistance, workforce development, health education, youth development and outreach, community education and training and mental health counseling and support”

“I’m proud to announce that help is on the way for Los Angeles,” said Rep. Bass “These investments to combat homelessness, improve community safety and assist families with the increasing costs of living in our congressional district are coming at a crucial time. Now that we have these new allocated funds on the federal level, we have to ensure that they reach our communities as soon as possible.”

The timing of this funding is critical as incidences of domestic violence have increased dramatically with lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Research estimates the economic cost of intimate partner violence at nearly $3.6 trillion at a popular level, dictating the necessity for effective programs that break the cycle of DV, an excellent use of taxpayer funds.

Jenesse CEO, Karen Earl said, “More than 42 years ago, Jenesse Center was founded by five Black women in South Los Angeles who wanted to create a resource for women and their children who were survivors of domestic violence. Jenesse's board of directors and staff have held the dream of creating a community center to expand the services that have been provided to thousands of women and children residing in Jenesse's shelters. This amazing contribution will enable Jenesse to expand the vision. Jenesse's ultimate goal is that the next generation will NOT need domestic violence shelters. This community based effort is a major part of the solution. On behalf of the Jenesse board of directors, the staff and the clients we serve, we are profoundly grateful.”

Jeanine Taylor
JCEC Public Relations
+1 213-399-5301
jeanine@jcec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Jenesse Center 40 years of service

You just read:

Jenesse Awarded $1 Million to Combat Homelessness, Support Community Safety Efforts and Strengthen Public Health in LA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.