2022 Nest Predator Bounty Program Opens for All South Dakota Residents

March 30, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) reminds individuals the Nest Predator Bounty program opens for all South Dakota residents on April 1. The program began in 2019 as part of Gov. Noem’s Second Century Initiative.

The 2022 program opened for South Dakota youth under the age of 18 on March 1. To date, 1,447 tails have been submitted by participating youth.

Tails from raccoon, striped skunk, badger, red fox, and opossum are eligible for $10 per-tail payments with a maximum total payout of $500,000. The program runs until July 1 or until the maximum total payout is reached.

“It's been exciting to see the youth participation so far this year,” said Kevin Robling, GFP Department Secretary. "Getting these youth and their families involved in conservation and the long-standing tradition of trapping is critical to keeping our South Dakota outdoor heritage strong."

Since the program began in 2019, three-year averages for resident furbearer license sales show a 19% increase.

Tails eligible for submission can be harvested via trapping or hunting. Participants need a hunting, furbearer, or fishing license to be eligible to participate in the bounty program. Landowners harvesting nest predators for the program on their own land and youth under 18 are exempt from this license requirement.

Complete program details as well as dates, times and locations for tail submissions can be found on the GFP website. For bounty submissions outside of the listed office locations and times, please contact your local wildlife conservation officer or wildlife damage specialist.

“The Youth Trap Giveaway will also continue through the 2022 program. On a weekly basis, our team hosts a drawing from participating youth trappers under the age of 18. So far this year we have drawn two lucky winners to receive a prize package of three live traps, a knife and a trapping booklet,” concluded Robling.