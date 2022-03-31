Litter Pickup Next Week Along Several Roads in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Union county will pick up litter next week along Interstate 80, Routes, 15, 105, 235, and 304.

Crews will be picking up litter on Monday, Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect to see PennDOT crews working along: • Interstate 80 between the Clinton County line and the Northumberland County line. • Route 15 between the Snyder County line and the Lycoming County line. • Route 104 complete route. • Route 235 complete route. • Route 304 between Long Road in Franklin Township and New Berlin.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

