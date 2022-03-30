Senate Resolution 254 Printer's Number 1526
Printer's Number 1526
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
254
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, TOMLINSON, CORMAN, K. WARD, GORDNER,
BROWNE, HUGHES, ARGALL, AUMENT, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,
DiSANTO, DUSH, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,
MARTIN, MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ROBINSON, SCAVELLO,
STEFANO, VOGEL, J. WARD, YAW, YUDICHAK, COLLETT, COMITTA,
FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY AND SCHWANK, MARCH 30, 2022
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MARCH 30, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the lives and service of Pennsylvania State Police
Trooper Martin F. Mack III of Bristol and Pennsylvania State
Police Trooper Branden T. Sisca of Trappe.
WHEREAS, On March 21, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper
Martin F. Mack III of Bristol and Pennsylvania State Police
Trooper Branden T. Sisca of Trappe were tragically killed in the
line of duty by a speeding motorist while assisting a pedestrian
on I-95 just outside of Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Trooper Mack, who was 33 years of age, had been with
the Pennsylvania State Police since 2014, and sadly leaves
behind a wife and two daughters; and
WHEREAS, Trooper Sisca, who was 29 years of age, recently
became a Trooper in February 2021, and sadly leaves behind a
wife who is expecting their first child in July; and
WHEREAS, Troopers Mack and Sisca died while selflessly
serving the residents of this Commonwealth; therefore be it
