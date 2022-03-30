Senate Resolution 254 Printer's Number 1526

PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1526

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

254

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, TOMLINSON, CORMAN, K. WARD, GORDNER,

BROWNE, HUGHES, ARGALL, AUMENT, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS,

DiSANTO, DUSH, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ROBINSON, SCAVELLO,

STEFANO, VOGEL, J. WARD, YAW, YUDICHAK, COLLETT, COMITTA,

FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY AND SCHWANK, MARCH 30, 2022

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MARCH 30, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the lives and service of Pennsylvania State Police

Trooper Martin F. Mack III of Bristol and Pennsylvania State

Police Trooper Branden T. Sisca of Trappe.

WHEREAS, On March 21, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper

Martin F. Mack III of Bristol and Pennsylvania State Police

Trooper Branden T. Sisca of Trappe were tragically killed in the

line of duty by a speeding motorist while assisting a pedestrian

on I-95 just outside of Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, Trooper Mack, who was 33 years of age, had been with

the Pennsylvania State Police since 2014, and sadly leaves

behind a wife and two daughters; and

WHEREAS, Trooper Sisca, who was 29 years of age, recently

became a Trooper in February 2021, and sadly leaves behind a

wife who is expecting their first child in July; and

WHEREAS, Troopers Mack and Sisca died while selflessly

serving the residents of this Commonwealth; therefore be it

