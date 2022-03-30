Senate Bill 1172 Printer's Number 1528
PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing
Law.
"SANE program." A program that utilizes a sexual assault
nurse examiner for a forensic medical examination based in this
Commonwealth.
"Sexual assault." Any of the offenses specified in 18
Pa.C.S. Ch. 31 Subch. B (relating to definition of offenses).
"Sexual assault nurse examiner" or "SANE." A registered
nurse who completed additional education and training that meets
the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Education Guidelines
established by the International Association of Forensic Nurses
to provide comprehensive health care to survivors of sexual
assault.
"Sexual assault survivor." An individual who reports that
they have experienced sexual assault.
Section 3. SANE program for access to treatment for sexual
assault survivors.
In addition to the sexual assault emergency services required
under 28 Pa. Code § 117.52 (relating to minimum requirements for
sexual assault emergency services), a hospital may establish a
SANE program.
Section 4. Duties of department.
(a) List of SANE capabilities.--
(1) No later than 90 days after the effective date of
this section and updated on an annual basis, the department
shall publish a comprehensive list of each hospital, by
county, that provides SANE care on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website. The list shall include the
location and phone number for each hospital listed and when
applicable, the hospital's publicly accessible Internet
