Senate Bill 1172 Printer's Number 1528

PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing

Law.

"SANE program." A program that utilizes a sexual assault

nurse examiner for a forensic medical examination based in this

Commonwealth.

"Sexual assault." Any of the offenses specified in 18

Pa.C.S. Ch. 31 Subch. B (relating to definition of offenses).

"Sexual assault nurse examiner" or "SANE." A registered

nurse who completed additional education and training that meets

the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Education Guidelines

established by the International Association of Forensic Nurses

to provide comprehensive health care to survivors of sexual

assault.

"Sexual assault survivor." An individual who reports that

they have experienced sexual assault.

Section 3. SANE program for access to treatment for sexual

assault survivors.

In addition to the sexual assault emergency services required

under 28 Pa. Code § 117.52 (relating to minimum requirements for

sexual assault emergency services), a hospital may establish a

SANE program.

Section 4. Duties of department.

(a) List of SANE capabilities.--

(1) No later than 90 days after the effective date of

this section and updated on an annual basis, the department

shall publish a comprehensive list of each hospital, by

county, that provides SANE care on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website. The list shall include the

location and phone number for each hospital listed and when

applicable, the hospital's publicly accessible Internet

20220SB1172PN1528 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30