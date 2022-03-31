Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,742 in the last 365 days.

Prime Ministers of Lithuania and Denmark discuss the need to step up assistance to Ukraine and regional security

LITHUANIA, March 31 - Earlier today, on 31 March, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen to discuss the security situation in Europe, assistance to Ukraine fighting Russia’s aggression, also to Ukrainian people fleeing the war, the need to tighten sanctions on Russia and Belarus, and strengthen NATO security measures, also the bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence, economy and energy independence. 

The Lithuanian Prime Minister has emphasized that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom and democratic values but also for those Europe and of the entire world to that matter. 

‘We do not see any signs of Russia’s sincere wish to negotiate. We therefore must judge the Kremlin regime not by words but by deeds’, said the Prime Minister. 

According to the Prime Minister, it is particularly important that all the EU and NATO countries continue to closely coordinate and provide all possible assistance to Ukraine and to tighten sanctions on Russia and Belarus—an accomplice in this war. 

Lithuania is for the harshest. It is also important to adjust the current sanctions so as to prevent circumventions. The Prime Minister has pointed out the need for the entire EU to say no to energy imports from Russia as soon as possible and has emphasised how important it is to start talking about Ukraine’s reconstruction without delay, stressing that Russia, as the perpetrator of the war, must bare full financial responsibility for it. Russia and Belarus and their leaders must be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity. 

The Prime Ministers have discussed Lukashenka’s hybrid attack through flows of irregular migrants on Lithuania and the EU, China’s challenge to a rules-based world order and EU’s single market. 

Denmark and Lithuania have enjoyed a very close cooperation and friendship. The Prime Minister has expressed gratitude for Denmark’s significant and constant attention to the security in the region. Denmark continues among Lithuania’s key trading partners and largest investors. Efforts will be made to keep up the momentum. 

You just read:

Prime Ministers of Lithuania and Denmark discuss the need to step up assistance to Ukraine and regional security

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.