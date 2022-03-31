Sci-Fi Valley Con is bringing the TOONS to Altoona!
Sci-Fi Valley Con is hosting a huge voice actors reunion this June 17-19 in Altoona, PA. They have over 350 years of the collective experience and 3000 credits.ALTOONA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sci-Fi Valley Con is bringing the toons to Altoona, PA this summer for their 10th anniversary of the annual pop culture and comic convention in the picturesque mountains of Pennsylvania in the Blair County Convention Center.
The guest lineup includes voice acting legends Billy West (Futurama, Ren & Stimpy, Doug, Space Jam), E.G. Daily (Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls, Babe: Pig in the City, Pee-Wee's Big Adventure), Nolan North (Uncharted, Assassin's Creed, Young Justice, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Blaze and the Monster Machines), Maurice LaMarche (Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, Futurama, Zootopia, Batman: Arkham, The Real Ghostbusters), and Rob Paulsen (Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, Jimmy Neutron, Rick and Morty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). In addition to Rob Paulsen, the rest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be joining him for a reunion! The exciting guests don't stop there. Jessica Darrow, Luisa in Disney's award-winning Encanto, will be there on Saturday and Sunday only. Don't miss your chance to meet the talented Surface Pressure singer, and the opportunity to discuss your new favorite Disney movie with one of the stars!
Don't forget to take advantage of our kids' tickets, and bring the whole family out to enjoy the nostalgia of your childhood, and the excitement of children getting to meet the people behind their favorite characters! The complete guest list, ticket prices, hotel information, and more can be found on our website.
Event: Sci-Fi Valley Con 2022
Location: Blair County Convention Center
Dates: June 17-19, 2022
Website: https://www.scifivalleycon.com/
Sci-Fi Valley Con | The Home of Nostalgia