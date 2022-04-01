A tattoo is not just a piece of art, it's an emotion: J’Son D’Souza, Tatau Tattoo & Piercing Studio
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J’Son D’Souza a professional tattoo artist in Mumbai, also known as Mr. Piercer in the field of body art – Tattoos & Piercings in Mumbai, said “A tattoo is not just a piece of art, it's an emotion!” He was speaking to the tattoo enthusiasts at Malad, Mumbai.
There are several tattoo artists in Mumbai who specialize in designing different types of tattoos, in response to the increasing demand for body art among the younger generation. Historically, tattoos have been around since ancient times. As cultures throughout the world have developed, their styles have been influenced by their indigenous cultures. J’Son D’Souza a professional tattoo artist in Mumbai said, “People get tattoos for many reasons: express themselves, express themselves artistically, rebel against the establishment, to draw attention, remind themselves of spiritual or cultural traditions, or to identify with certain groups or even to make themselves look better.”
"People who tattoo themselves for life are marking themselves to remember past family members, ancient sayings, religious texts and names of their current family, love, interest as well as an expression of art and culture. Tattoos convey a strong sense of emotion and devotion to the soul." said J’Son D’Souza, a professional tattoo artist in Mumbai. “Inking can be a powerful way to process grief or trauma, as well as reclaim your body. Oftentimes, tattoos represent emotions and thoughts we don't express or acknowledge, even to ourselves. Despite tattoos being a significant part of Indian culture since ancient times, they remain taboo in certain sections of Indian society. There are now many Indians with at least one tattoo, and this number is likely to continue to rise. Tattoos are becoming more popular because of their aesthetic appeal."
In his opinion, tattoo art should be considered an artistic endeavour that expresses identity, ownership, and growth as well as an expression of self-awareness. Tatau Tattoo and Piercing Studio, one of the best names in the tattoo business, was established and founded by J’Son D’Souza, a professional tattoo artist in Mumbai also known as Mr. Piercer. He is a professional tattoo artist in Mumbai in the field of body art – Tattoos & Piercings and has been in this industry for almost 20 years in Mumbai. His experience and expertise spans across the globe, he has been an educator in India and Europe.
