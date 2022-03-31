Humbleteam's Website Design Has Won The Prestigious "Site Of The Day" Award Granted By Awwwards

Cat meditation design by Humbleteam Humbleteam logo

Prague-based product design company Humbleteam received the “Site Of The Day” award for their exclusive website animation “Digital Cat Meditation”.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humbleteam's website design received the prestigious "Site Of The Day" award granted by Awwwards. It featured the "Digital Cat Meditation'' animation as a particularly engaging website element designed to help users find peace of mind even in modern times of turbulence and uncertainty.

As a leading design competition platform, Awwwards aims to find the talent of the best web designers, developers and agencies from around the world and bring it to public attention. The opportunity to be featured as one of the top designs on Awwwards is a meaningful milestone for Humbleateam proving the agency’s high proficiency and commitment to its mission of enhancing people’s digital experiences.

This award-winning mindfulness website design reveals Humbleteam as a team aimed to create digital products that address real user needs. With a rich portfolio of designs crafted for over 100 digital products, the company has been previously recognized as one of the best website and mobile app designers by reputable industry analytics platforms, such as Clutch.co, GoodFirms, TechReviewer, Visual Objects, 99Firms, and MobileAppDaily. These compounded achievements compound a public recognition of Humbletam as a genuinely user-oriented design agency.

ABOUT HUMBLETEAM

Humbleteam is a product design agency with locations in Prague (Czechia) and New York (USA). We design products and services that deliver a digital experience at the intersection of user and business needs. As a team of dedicated design enthusiasts, we are continuously exploring design and experimenting. However, we never forget the human-oriented design essentials: we aim to enhance people’s digital experiences, as well as help our clients succeed, no matter the challenge.

ABOUT AWWWARDS

Awwwards is a professional web design and development competition platform. It aims to recognize and promote the best innovative web design. The best year-round submissions are awarded at the Awwwards conference and prize-giving ceremony, which take place in various cities across the United States and Europe. It’s a meeting point, where digital design professionals from across the globe find inspiration, impart knowledge and experience, connect, and share constructive, respectful critiques.