Ranked: 2021 The Fastest Typist in the UK and 7 other countries.

2021 The Fastest Typist in Each Country over 1 Minute of typing 2021 The Fastest Typist in Each Country over 15 Seconds of typing 2021 Fastest Typist in Each Country over 500 Words (2,500 Keystrokes) The Golden Keyboard!

From 69 bsbltyping Cash Prize competitions we list the fastest typist in 3 categories of typing in Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, UK and US

There are many claims to the title 'The Fastest Typist' but the text they typed and the accuracy is rarely available. Until now. All of this data and analysis is available at bsbltyping.com.” — Tony Rust - Managing Director, Better Skills, Better Life Ltd