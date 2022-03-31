St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Announces New Events and Celebrity Talent
Festival Discounted Tickets Expire Today, March 31, 2022
One of Florida's Top 10 Food & Wine Festivals”ELLENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market is a five-day food and drink celebration, taking place May 4 - 8, 2022. The festival was recently recognized at “One of Florida’s Top 10 Food & Wine Festivals”, by USA Today. The festival offers a wide variety of events, from wine dinners and tasting events, to master classes and more. The last opportunity to purchase festival discounted tickets expire today, on March 31, 2022.
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - NEW EVENT: River Walk Tastings, 6:30 - 9 pm
A progressive San Sebastian Riverfront tasting from San Sebastian Winery’s Rooftop Cellar and the beautiful riverfront courtyard of the Homewood Suites San Sebastian. Tickets include a trolley to and from each venue, all-inclusive food and beverage tastings with a souvenir glass; wines from San Sebastian Winery, along with tasting bites from Chef Norberto Jaramillo with La Cocina International Restaurant. Homewood Suites will feature tasting bites along with samplings from all the festival’s official beverage partners.
Thursday, May 5, 2022 – “World Golf Hall of Fame Winemaker’s Dinner”
6-7 pm Reception; 7-10 pm Dinner, St. Johns County Convention Center
A gourmet food lover’s experience with a six-course dinner, featuring local chefs and television celebrity guest chefs/James Beard Foundation award-winning and nominated chefs, including the world’s first female Iron Chef, Cat Cora, Chef/Author and TV personality with multiple restaurants around the world. The dinner will also include Jernard Wells, Chef/Author and TV personality; James Beard Foundation multi-nominated, William Dissen, Chef/Owner The Market Place, in Asheville, NC; Hari Pulapaka, multi-nominated James Beard Foundation Chef/Author, The Global Cooking School, DeLand, FL; Brian Whittington of Preserved Restaurant in St. Augustine; Barry Honan, Executive Chef/Owner Lotus Noodle Bar and the Renaissance World Golf Village Executive Chef, DeeAnn Hobbs.
Each course will be paired with wine – from celebrities such as Master Sommelier, Will Costello, with Miller Family Wines, LPGA Hall of Famer, Jan Stephenson and more. The reception includes an Open Bar with an extensive Charcuterie display, featuring a variety of hand-butchered meats and locally made breads and accoutrements.
The World Golf Hall of Fame and Jan Stephenson’s Crossroads Foundation are the festival’s two primary 501(c)3 charity partners, with 100% of the live and silent auction proceeds from the festival benefiting both charities.
Friday, May 6 – Epicurean Master Classes - 6 Classes
A variety of master classes featuring cooking demonstrations with celebrity guest chefs, beverage demonstrations and tastings from winemakers and beverage experts. Each class offers the attendee an intimate opportunity to meet the celebrity guests, taste culinary creations/bites with paired wines, beers or featured signature cocktails. All ticket orders include a copy of each Chef/Author’s cookbook.
Friday, May 6, 6:30 – 8:30 pm - “Smoke on the Walk”, Walk of Champions, World Golf Hall of Fame.
This BBQ Extravaganza is a showcase of the southeast’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer and spirits on the Walk of Champions with live music.
Saturday, May 7, 8:30 – 11:30 am, “Rise & Shine”
St. Johns County Convention Center, Light breakfast bites and a choice of Mimosa, Sparkling Wine or Bloody Mary. Fantastic eye-openers to start the day off right – and a great way fuel-up for the main event!
Saturday, May 7, 1 – 4 pm, "St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival", Main Event
Walk of Champions, World Golf Hall of Fame, a fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music in the beautiful surroundings of the Walk of Champions. Tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wines, beer and spirts exhibitors, and each guest will receive an RFID wristband with a $10 Culinary Credit which will be used for admission and to purchase additional culinary tasting credits.
“Hall of Fame VIP Lounge”, presented Publix + GreenWise Market and Taste of the South magazine and Southern Cast Iron magazine, 12:30 – 4 pm, St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival (separate admission ticket) World Golf Hall of Fame, Walk of Champions and Kelly Field – VIP Lounge Tent. The VIP Lounge is an exclusive, fully catered VIP Lounge experience with souvenir crystal wine glass, special SWAG bags, private restrooms, open bars, live music from Sailor Jane & Jim Johnston.
Saturday, May 8, 6 pm, NEW EVENT, “Preserved Wine Dinner” with Amalie Robert Wines
Preserved Restaurant, Preserved Restaurant Executive Chef, Brian Whittington will prepare a 4-course dinner with Amalie Robert wine pairings for each course - very limited opportunity for only 50 people.
Saturday, May 8, 6:30 pm, NEW EVENT, “Masters of Fire”
Urban Asado, enjoy an evening you will never forget, alongside the beautiful San Sebastian River at Urban Asado in St. Augustine’s historic district. A very limited ticket event, featuring 6 unbelievable masters of fire: Nick Carrera, Matt Brown, Hari Pulapaka, Michael Lugo, Ben Loose and Josh Agan.
Sunday, May 9, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, “The Jazz Brunch” (Family-friendly event)
St. Johns County Convention Center, this lively Jazz Brunch happens to fall on Mother’s Day in 2022! Each special lady will be greeted with a rose to start their day off right, along with a souvenir tasting glass, with an all-inclusive food and drink ticket included.
The World Golf Hall of Fame and the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort, St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2022 festival, located 20 minutes north of historic downtown St. Augustine and the beaches. The festival is being made possible in part by a 2022 St. Johns County Tourist Development Grant. This culinary celebration takes place in one of the country’s most beautiful and historic cities, visit Florida’s Historic Coast and St. Johns Cultural Council for more details. St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival takes place May 4 – 8, 2022 with culinary, wine, beer and spirit tasting experiences, with schedule events and talent subject to change. Winter Advance discount tickets expire today, March 31, 2022. The most up to date festival information is available at www.staugustinefoodandwinefestival.com.
