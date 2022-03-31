Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,707 in the last 365 days.

Junkosha Launches MWX7 Series of Cables to Tackle Next Generation of mmWave Large-Scale Phased-Array Radars

Junkosha MWX7 Series Cable

Interconnect pioneers use European Microwave Week for launch of new range of ePTFE tape wrapped cables designed for phased-array radars

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global interconnect pioneers Junkosha have chosen Europe’s premier microwave, RF, wireless and radar event, European Microwave Week, to launch its new ePTFE tape wrapped phase and amplitude stable MWX7 Series of cables. Incorporating the lowest phase and amplitude deviation and best linearity over temperature and flexure, the MWX7 Series has been developed to tackle the next generation of mmWave large-scale phased array radars.

Discussing the market need, Dr. Shahriar Shahramian Ph.D., Group Leader (Director) - Sensing & Communication ASICs Research for Nokia Bell Labs explains: “Next generation wireless communication systems continue to push the frontier of higher carrier frequency and data rates. With 5G networks we have seen the introduction of mmWave large-scale phased array radars as well as MIMO systems that require some of the most stringent phase/amplitude stability to date. Both characterization and deployment of these systems rely on RF interconnects for synchronization and to minimize drift over time.”

In answer to these requirements, Junkosha’s new ePTFE tape wrapped phase stable MWX7 Series of cables deliver excellent phase and amplitude stability vs temperature fluctuations. Furthermore, they offer reduced phase and amplitude drift due to mechanical fluctuations. Alongside these attributes, Junkosha’s in-house manufactured dielectric ePTFE tape wrapping technology promises consistent performance in both inter and intra batch quality. As a result, Junkosha offers some of the industry's best phase and amplitude stability across their MWX7 series of RF cables.

Masaru Omoto, Product Manager for Junkosha, adds. “With this new series of cables, we are answering the critical requirements of phase and amplitude stability against temperature fluctuations which are vital for phased array radars used in the defence sector. Extreme temperatures need to be managed so that there is no lag in response times to threat detection, the implication of which is massive. Overall, our ePTFE tape wrapped MWX7 Series cable helps the radar system to have instantaneous responses in critical situations.”

European Microwave Week is the largest trade show dedicated to microwaves and RF in Europe. Including in excess of 300 international exhibitors, the event provides visitors with an opportunity to review and discuss next generation technology developments with relevant and interested parties such as academics, professionals and leading industry figureheads. It also offers a forum for discussing trends and exchanging scientific and technical information. The event is being held at the ExCel London Exhibition and Conference Centre in the UK. For more information, click on https://www.eumw2021.com/.

Andy Parker
Kredo Consulting
01242650573
email us here

You just read:

Junkosha Launches MWX7 Series of Cables to Tackle Next Generation of mmWave Large-Scale Phased-Array Radars

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.