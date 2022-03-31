Junkosha Launches MWX7 Series of Cables to Tackle Next Generation of mmWave Large-Scale Phased-Array Radars

Junkosha MWX7 Series Cable

Interconnect pioneers use European Microwave Week for launch of new range of ePTFE tape wrapped cables designed for phased-array radars

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global interconnect pioneers Junkosha have chosen Europe’s premier microwave, RF, wireless and radar event, European Microwave Week, to launch its new ePTFE tape wrapped phase and amplitude stable MWX7 Series of cables. Incorporating the lowest phase and amplitude deviation and best linearity over temperature and flexure, the MWX7 Series has been developed to tackle the next generation of mmWave large-scale phased array radars.

Discussing the market need, Dr. Shahriar Shahramian Ph.D., Group Leader (Director) - Sensing & Communication ASICs Research for Nokia Bell Labs explains: “Next generation wireless communication systems continue to push the frontier of higher carrier frequency and data rates. With 5G networks we have seen the introduction of mmWave large-scale phased array radars as well as MIMO systems that require some of the most stringent phase/amplitude stability to date. Both characterization and deployment of these systems rely on RF interconnects for synchronization and to minimize drift over time.”

In answer to these requirements, Junkosha’s new ePTFE tape wrapped phase stable MWX7 Series of cables deliver excellent phase and amplitude stability vs temperature fluctuations. Furthermore, they offer reduced phase and amplitude drift due to mechanical fluctuations. Alongside these attributes, Junkosha’s in-house manufactured dielectric ePTFE tape wrapping technology promises consistent performance in both inter and intra batch quality. As a result, Junkosha offers some of the industry's best phase and amplitude stability across their MWX7 series of RF cables.

Masaru Omoto, Product Manager for Junkosha, adds. “With this new series of cables, we are answering the critical requirements of phase and amplitude stability against temperature fluctuations which are vital for phased array radars used in the defence sector. Extreme temperatures need to be managed so that there is no lag in response times to threat detection, the implication of which is massive. Overall, our ePTFE tape wrapped MWX7 Series cable helps the radar system to have instantaneous responses in critical situations.”

European Microwave Week is the largest trade show dedicated to microwaves and RF in Europe. Including in excess of 300 international exhibitors, the event provides visitors with an opportunity to review and discuss next generation technology developments with relevant and interested parties such as academics, professionals and leading industry figureheads. It also offers a forum for discussing trends and exchanging scientific and technical information. The event is being held at the ExCel London Exhibition and Conference Centre in the UK. For more information, click on https://www.eumw2021.com/.