Iconic Fathers of Rap and R&B Unite
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A NIGHT OF ENTERTAINMENT
featuring
ICONIC FATHER'S OF RAP, and R&B
Beverly Hills, Calif-March 22nd, 2022: The Hip Hop Network in conjunction with W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills will host an evening of finger-boarding & entertainment celebrating Iconic Father's of RAP and R&B on Sunday June 19th, 2022 starting at 8PM.
Noted Father's scheduled to appear are rappers SNOOP DOGG, TONE LOC, RBX and Friends. (More Father's will be added as confirmations are received).
Live entertainment will be provided by community local talent such as Bijan Smith, (The Dons), CeCe Rayne, Algae Gang, LaFamilia, and featuring Jon Jon Harreld (TROOP).
This event is open to all ages and will take place at The Globe Theatre located at 740 South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
Space will be available for Red Carpet Festivities, Finger Board skateparks, food & beverages .
Tickets can be purchased on EVENTBRITE.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iconic-fathers-of-rap-and-rb-unite-tickets-235113138727
For more information, sponsorship opportunities and Red Carpet submissions call: (310) 858 5552 or email Cassandra Williams at wetprbevhills@gmail.com
Cassandra Williams
featuring
ICONIC FATHER'S OF RAP, and R&B
Beverly Hills, Calif-March 22nd, 2022: The Hip Hop Network in conjunction with W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills will host an evening of finger-boarding & entertainment celebrating Iconic Father's of RAP and R&B on Sunday June 19th, 2022 starting at 8PM.
Noted Father's scheduled to appear are rappers SNOOP DOGG, TONE LOC, RBX and Friends. (More Father's will be added as confirmations are received).
Live entertainment will be provided by community local talent such as Bijan Smith, (The Dons), CeCe Rayne, Algae Gang, LaFamilia, and featuring Jon Jon Harreld (TROOP).
This event is open to all ages and will take place at The Globe Theatre located at 740 South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
Space will be available for Red Carpet Festivities, Finger Board skateparks, food & beverages .
Tickets can be purchased on EVENTBRITE.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iconic-fathers-of-rap-and-rb-unite-tickets-235113138727
For more information, sponsorship opportunities and Red Carpet submissions call: (310) 858 5552 or email Cassandra Williams at wetprbevhills@gmail.com
Cassandra Williams
W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills
+1 310-858-5552
wetprbevhills@gmail.com