Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Grows At Over 17% With New Improved Technology

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of new and improved technology is one of the hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment industry trends. To improve the quality and success rate of operations, new and improved technology such as the collagen vascular hemostasis devices have been implemented. Collagen is the main structural protein found in skin and other connective tissues. It is widely used in purified form for cosmetic surgical treatments and has now emerged in the hemostasis diagnostic devices market. A patient can face immobility right after a femoral surgery leading to increased discomfort, as a result, collagen-based closure devices have been implemented. According to a study conducted by the American Journal of Neuroradiology which they surveyed 698 Angio-Seal closures, using the Angio seal reduced the average time before mobilization by close to 15 minutes with no major complications. Angio seal is a type of collagen hemostasis device which reduces the average time of hemostasis and betters the mobilization of the patient.

The global hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $4.10 billion in 2021 to $4.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The global hemostasis diagnostic devices market size is expected to grow to $8.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The increased likelihood of older people being diagnosed with a disease is driving the hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market growth. Due to the higher incidence of diseases with advancing age, there is an increase in the number of surgeries in elderly patients nowadays. These hemostasis devices are very efficient in speeding up the natural process of clotting in the blood and can monitor anticoagulation and transfusion therapy guidance in any surgery.

Major players covered in the global hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment industry are C.R. Bard, Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Chrono-Log Corporation, CSL Behring LLC, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TBRC’s global hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market analysis report is segmented by product into analyzers, coagulation instrument, other hemostasis instruments, reagents and kits, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, independent diagnostic, laboratories, others, by device technology into automated, semi-automated, manual.

