Swedish Research Council tasked with providing comprehensive information on support to Ukrainian researchers

SWEDEN, March 30 - Displaced Ukrainian researchers need support during Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Swedish higher education institutions and research funding bodies have already launched a number of support initiatives. The Government has now tasked the Swedish Research Council with providing comprehensive information about support available to researchers who leave Ukraine and come to Sweden.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has caused many people to flee. The Swedish Government’s response focuses on sanctions against Russia, strengthening Sweden and supporting Ukraine. Swedish higher education institutions and research funding bodies have launched a range of initiatives to support Ukrainian researchers who want to conduct research at a Swedish higher education institution.

The Swedish Research Council has now been tasked with gathering information about support that is available to Ukrainian researchers. This information should then be made available on the Swedish Research Council website and elsewhere as soon as possible, and updated continuously. The Research Council will engage in close dialogue with relevant stakeholders, including universities and higher education institutions. This assignment will be contained in an amendment to the Swedish Research Council’s appropriation directions for 2022.

“I am very pleased to see such strong engagement in the higher education sector and the many initiatives for Ukrainian researchers. It’s important that the funds allocated by a range of actors are used and that they enable Ukrainian researchers to continue their work. That’s why clear, comprehensive and accessible information is important to both the Swedish research community and to the Ukrainian researchers who are now in Sweden,” says Minister for Education Anna Ekström.

The report on this assignment will be presented to the Ministry of Education by 30 September 2022.