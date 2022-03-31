2022 London Book Fair presents Think Like a Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Author Offers Up Unique Perspective of What it Means to Think Like a Molecule

Champlin offers up a unique perspective of what it means to think like a molecule, which “can help us build a better pathway to insights and positive outcomes for life on the planet...” — Reviewed Michelle Jacobs, The US Review of Books.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Chuck Champlin will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought. Scientifically, Mr. Champlin has created a conceptual tool to convey the thinking process and create an imaginative spark in a metaphor of the word “molecules” to be carved out from personal experiences and connections to others. To think like a molecule is to be knowledgeable of the physical foundations in a matter that have given rise to our thoughts - and from there, it’s onward into the realm of pure imaginations and the twinkling stars of our infinite potential.

“Champlin achieves a similar feat at the molecular level. His purpose is not to explain the universe but to inspire with the universe’s foundations applied to human endeavor. With cogent, compelling prose, Champlin offers up a unique perspective of what it means to think like a molecule, which “can help us build a better pathway to insights and positive outcomes for life on the planet, all born out of the infinitely unpredictable and infinitely vast realm of possibilities.”

Author Chuck Champlin previously worked as a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company. He has acquired another field of expertise as a writer and journalist. Mr. Champlin also loves bicycling, drumming, singing, and joining clubs for leisure. He is a philanthropist.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by: Chuck Champlin

